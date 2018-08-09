The Transmission Tower Market is estimated to hit $3.83 billion by 2023
The global transmission towers market is estimated to generate revenue of $3.83 billion by 2023 growing at 8.39% CAGR during 2017-2023HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Transmission Tower Market: Global Industry Analysis by Type (AC & DC), by Design (Tubular Steel, Lattice, Wood and Concrete) & By Geography - With Forecast (2018-2023)”, the market is set to register robust growth during forecast period due to wide use of transmission towers for bulk power transmission systems.
The global transmission towers market is estimated to generate revenue of $3.83 billion by 2023 growing at 8.39% CAGR during 2017-2023 from revenue of $2.36 billion in 2017.
Asia-Pacific continues to lead the market share and growth during 2018-2023.
APAC region is estimated to dominate the global transmission tower market with a market share of 57.4% by 2023 and it is also estimated to grow with the highest CARG of 9.40% during 2017-2023 due to the modernization of existing power distribution infrastructure and prominent growth of renewable power generation in this region. Asia-Pacific registered largest growth of $1.28 billion in 2017 and is projected to register $2.20 billion by 2023, followed by Europe and North America.
Selected / Sample Analysis done in the full Report:
AC system has advantages such as easy installation, cheap circuit breakers and easy adjustment of level of AC voltage. Global AC transmission towers market value is estimated to be $849.54 in 2017 and is projected to reach $1.28 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.21% during 2018-2023.
DC transmission towers market dominated the overall transmission towers market with the market value of $1.51 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $2.54 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 9.03%.
Lattice transmission towers segment is dominating the market among all the other tower designs. It was registered a value of $1.29 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $2.19 billion by 2023 at a highest CAGR of 9.22%.
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:
1. The major factors driving the transmission tower market includes increasing adoption of renewable energy coupled with investments done in various countries to upgrade as well as construct new grid infrastructure to drive the transmission tower market.
2. Low losses in HVDC for long range power transmission and connection of asynchronous grids are estimated to drive the DC transmission tower market in the future.
3. With the commercial use of HVDC along with gradual developments in power transmission and conversion technologies the market has grown prominently, especially in developed economies across the globe.
4. The widespread adoption of HVDC transmission system in Europe region is the key drive for transmission tower market growth in the Europe.
5. Increasing modernization of exiting transmission structures and installation of new renewable power generating farms is set to drive the transmission tower market during 2018-2023.
6. The improving government initiatives to power rural areas in developing economies and establishment of solar farms in developed economies is set to drive the market in the near future.
Key Players of the Transmission Tower Market:
KEC International Limited is the top leading player in the transmission tower market which has held major share of the market followed by State Grid Corporation of China (China) and Kalapataru Power Tranmission Ltd. (India). KEC International Limited Company’s business segment offers end to end solutions in power transmission and distribution, projects of up to 1200 kV transmission lines, tower manufacturing and testing facilities across India, Brazil and Mexico.
Transmission Tower Market Report is Segmented as below.
Transmission Tower Market By Type:
1. AC
2. DC
Transmission Tower Market By Design:
1. Tubular Steel
2. Lattice
3. Wood
4. Concrete
Transmission Tower Market By Geography ( Covers 10+ Countries )
Transmission Tower Market Entropy
Companies Citied / Interviewed
1. ABB Limited
2. Associated Power Structures Pvt. Ltd.
3. Bs Group
4. Cg Power & Industrial Solutions Limited
5. Karamtara Engineering Pvt. Ltd
6. Nanjing Daji Steel Tower Manufacturing Co., Ltd
7. Skipper Limited
8. Trylon
9. Weifang Changan Iron Tower Co., Ltd.
10. Company 10+
