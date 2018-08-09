Rafael Interview with Zvi Yavin, Head of ISR Systems released for the Airborne ISR 2018 conference
SMi Reports: Zvi Yavin, ISR Systems, Head of ISR at Rafael interview has been released just a few months before the Airborne ISR conferenceLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group recently caught up with expert speaker Zvi Yavin, ISR Systems, Product Line Manager at Rafael, in the run up to the 4th annual conference on Airborne ISR, taking place 24th and 25th October 2018 in London, UK.
Snippet from the interview:
• About you – what is your role and what perspective do you bring to the conference?
• I have been the head of the airborne ISR product line in Rafael for the past 18 years.
• During the conference I will be giving a presentation titled: Extending IMINT efficiency. The presentation will deal with:
o Focused operational ISR methods that save time and manpower
o The contribution of advanced technologies for real-time analysis
o The technology that enables one solution for a variety of operational challenges
• What is Rafael doing to enhance Airborne ISR 2018?
Nowadays Rafael is completing the development of a new version of RecceLite, which will include:
• Four spectral bands
• Medium and Long Range Standoff operational capabilities
• Day and Night real-time……….
The full sponsor speaker interview, the 2-day programme, speaker line-up and to register please visit www.airborne-isr.net/pr4
Rafael are sponsors for the 4thh Annual Airborne ISR conference: Rafael develops and manufactures advanced defense systems for the Israeli Defense Forces and the defense establishment, as well as for foreign customers around the world. The company offers its customers a diversified array of innovative solutions at the leading edge of global technology, from underwater systems through naval, ground, and air superiority systems to space systems. Rafael is one of Israel's largest defense companies, with 2016 net profit of $123 million and record-high orders totaling $2.8 billion. Rafael is the largest employer in Northern Israel with approximately 7,500 employees and numerous subcontractor and service suppliers, indirectly providing employment for some 20,000 households.
Airborne ISR
24th – 25th October 2018
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK
www.airborne-isr.net/PR4
