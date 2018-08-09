The Smart Packaging Market is expected to reach $42.16 billion at a CAGR of 6.7%
North America will dominate the Smart Packaging Market during the forecast period. It is expected to reach $12.78 billion at a CAGR of 6%HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Smart Packaging Market By Type (Active, Intelligent Packaging), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Personal Care, Electronic Goods, Logistics); By Geography 2018-2023”, the market is driven by influencing purchasing decision of the consumers.
North America to have a major share in the Smart Packaging Market
North America will dominate the Smart Packaging Market during the forecast period. It is expected to reach $12.78 billion at a CAGR of 6%. The demand for packaged and frozen food enhances the growth of smart packaging in the region. US leads the smart packaging market, followed by Canada and Mexico. Mexico is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Growing consumer lifestyles, concerns for safety of food, and demand for extended shelf life from manufacturers will propel the demand for smart packaging in North America. Growing consumer awareness will also drive the market.
Selected Analysis done in the full Report:
The active packaging segment in 2017 reached a revenue of $9.64 billion. It is expected to reach $13.83 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.30%. Active packaging provides protection against oxygen and moisture. It can also enhance product quality and extend shelf life of food products. It also solves the problem of food wastage, sustainability, and recyclability. This method is used in food and beverages segment which includes fresh meat, bakery, snack foods, processed meat, pasta, dairy products, and pasta. Strict regulations will drive the demand for active packaging.
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors
Growing consumer concerns over food safety will enhance the demand for smart food packaging in the coming years.
Increase in ageing population and change in consumer lifestyles will drive the demand for the Smart Packaging Market.
The demand for natural products with minimal preservatives elevates the growth of smart packaging solutions.
Increasing concerns over food wastage spurs the demand for active food packaging.
Key players of the Smart Packaging Market
Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, ULMA Packaging S.Coop dominate the Smart Packaging Market. Amcor provides flexible packaging and folding carton packaging. Bemis Company provides active and intelligent packaging products worldwide. ULMA Packaging S.Coop has businesses in food packaging, medical packaging, and fresh food packaging.
Smart Packaging Market is segmented as below
Development of retail chains and growth of urbanisation drive the demand for Smart Packaging Market.
A. Smart Packaging Market By Type
1. Active Packaging
1.1. Scavenger/Emitter
1.2. Moisture Control
1.3 .Self-Venting & Microwave Susceptor
1.4. Corrosion Control
1.5. Others
2. Intelligent Packaging
2.1. Tamper Evidence/Pack Integrity
2.2. Safety/Quality Indicators
2.3. Authenticity and Traceability
3. Modified Atmosphere Packaging
B. Smart Packaging Market By End User Industry
1. Food & beverage
2. Pharmaceutical
3. Personal Care
4. Electronic Goods
5. Logistics
6. Automotive
C. Smart Packaging Market by Geography (covers 17+ countries)
D. Smart Packaging Market Entropy
Companies Citied / Interviewed
1. AMCOR LIMITED
2. MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC
3. 3M COMPANY
4. SEALED AIR CORPORATION
5. BEMIS COMPANY INC.
6. THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA
7. MULTISORB TECHNOLOGIES, INC
8. PAKSENSE INC.
9. E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY
10. TEMPTIME CORPORATION
11. Company 15+
