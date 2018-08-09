The Prebiotic Ingredients Market is expected to reach $7,580.16 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.2%
Europe will dominate the Prebiotic Ingredients Market. It will reach $2,934.34 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.8%HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “ Prebiotic Ingredients Market By Type (Inulin, Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides and Monosaccharaides); By Source (Plant); By Application (Functional Food and Beverage, Dairy Products, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed) - Forecast (2018 - 2023)”, the market is driven by the growing demand for digestive health products.
Europe to dominate the Prebiotic Ingredients Market
Europe will dominate the Prebiotic Ingredients Market. It will reach $2,934.34 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.8%. The increasing demand for prebiotics in Europe is due to the rising concerns for gut health, growing demand for dairy products, and others. Continuous innovative product launches in all application segments will enhance the growth of Prebiotic Ingredients Market in Europe. Prebiotic products are used in the daily foods, since they provide more fibre content, improve the texture, and have high functionality. The functional and food beverage segment will have the highest share in the European market.
Selected Analysis done in the full Report:
The functional food and beverage segment dominates the Prebiotic Ingredients Market. In 2017, this segment had a share of $ 2,643 million. It is expected to reach $ 4,906.64 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.9%. Growing inclination towards prebiotics over antibiotics will certainly boost this segment. High suitability of the ingredients for fortification is also another plus point for the segment which will propel the Prebiotic Ingredients Market. The Dietary supplements segment is the second largest segment due to increasing product launches in the digestive health supplements market.
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors
The ban on the use of antibiotics will provide new opportunities for the prebiotic products.
Prebiotic ingredients are beneficial for human beings and animals according to many investigations.
Increasing demand for nutritious products will enhance the demand for natural prebiotics in the coming years.
Prebiotic fibre is used in functional food and beverages.
Key players of the Prebiotic Ingredients Market
Cargil, Dupont, and Ingredion Inc. are the key players in the Prebiotic Ingredients Market. Cargil manufactures food and agricultural products. Its main segments include agricultural, food, financial, and industrial. Dupont has businesses in the following categories, namely performance materials, safety and protection, agriculture, and nutrition. Ingredion provides ingredients to beverage, brewing, and pharmaceutical industries.
Prebiotic Ingredients Market is segmented as below
Growing demand for digestive health products will enhance the growth of the Prebiotic Ingredients Market in the coming years.
A. Prebiotic Ingredients Market By Type
1. Inulin
2. Monosaccharides
3. Disaccharides
4. Oligosaccharides
4.1. Galactooligosaccharides (Gos)
4.2. Fructo – Oligosaccharides (Fos)
4.3. Xylooligosaccharides (Xos)
4.4. Isomaltooligosacchairdes (Imo)
4.5. Mannan Oligosaccharides (Mos)
4.6. Others
B. Prebiotic Ingredients Market By Source
1. Plants
1.1. Fruits
1.2. Vegetables
1.3. Roots
1.4. Grains
C. Prebiotic Ingredients Market By End Use
1. Dairy Products
2. Dietary Supplements
3. Animal Feed
4. Functional Food & Beverages
5. Others
D.Prebiotic Ingredients Market by Geography (covers 11+ countries)
E. Prebiotic Ingredients Market Entropy
Companies Citied / Interviewed
1. KERRY GROUP PLC
2. CARGILL INC.
3. YAKULT PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY CO LTD.
4. EI DU PONT DE NEMOURS & CO.
5. INGREDION INC.
6. COSUCRA GROUPE WARCOING SA
7. BENEO GMBH
8. ROYAL COSUN
9. FRIESLANDCAMPINA
10. ROUQUETTE GROUP
What can you expect from the report?
The Prebiotic Ingredients Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:
1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)
2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis
3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis
4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis
5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis
6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis
7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis
8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis
9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis
10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q. Does IndustryARC publish country or application based reports in Prebiotic Ingredients segment?
Response: Yes, we do have separate reports as mentioned below:
1. Prebiotic Ingredients Market (2018-2023)
2. North America Prebiotic Ingredients Market (2018-2023)
3. Europe Prebiotic Ingredients Market (2018-2023)
4. Asia Pacific Prebiotic Ingredients Market (2018-2023)
5. Row Prebiotic Ingredients Market (2018-2023)
6. Dairy Products Prebiotic Ingredients Market (2018-2023)
7. Dietary supplements Prebiotic Ingredients Market (2018-2023)
