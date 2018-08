The Prebiotic Ingredients Market is expected to reach $7,580.16 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.2%

Europe will dominate the Prebiotic Ingredients Market. It will reach $2,934.34 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.8%

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 9, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “ Prebiotic Ingredients Market By Type (Inulin, Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides and Monosaccharaides); By Source (Plant); By Application (Functional Food and Beverage, Dairy Products, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed) - Forecast (2018 - 2023)”, the market is driven by the growing demand for digestive health products.Europe to dominate the Prebiotic Ingredients MarketEurope will dominate the Prebiotic Ingredients Market. It will reach $2,934.34 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.8%. The increasing demand for prebiotics in Europe is due to the rising concerns for gut health, growing demand for dairy products, and others. Continuous innovative product launches in all application segments will enhance the growth of Prebiotic Ingredients Market in Europe. Prebiotic products are used in the daily foods, since they provide more fibre content, improve the texture, and have high functionality. The functional and food beverage segment will have the highest share in the European market.Selected Analysis done in the full Report:The functional food and beverage segment dominates the Prebiotic Ingredients Market. In 2017, this segment had a share of $ 2,643 million. It is expected to reach $ 4,906.64 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.9%. Growing inclination towards prebiotics over antibiotics will certainly boost this segment. High suitability of the ingredients for fortification is also another plus point for the segment which will propel the Prebiotic Ingredients Market. The Dietary supplements segment is the second largest segment due to increasing product launches in the digestive health supplements market.To access / purchase the full report browse the link below:Excerpts on Market Growth FactorsThe ban on the use of antibiotics will provide new opportunities for the prebiotic products.Prebiotic ingredients are beneficial for human beings and animals according to many investigations.Increasing demand for nutritious products will enhance the demand for natural prebiotics in the coming years.Prebiotic fibre is used in functional food and beverages.Talk to one of our sales representative about the full report by providing your details in the link below:Key players of the Prebiotic Ingredients MarketCargil, Dupont, and Ingredion Inc. are the key players in the Prebiotic Ingredients Market. Cargil manufactures food and agricultural products. Its main segments include agricultural, food, financial, and industrial. Dupont has businesses in the following categories, namely performance materials, safety and protection, agriculture, and nutrition. Ingredion provides ingredients to beverage, brewing, and pharmaceutical industries.Prebiotic Ingredients Market is segmented as belowGrowing demand for digestive health products will enhance the growth of the Prebiotic Ingredients Market in the coming years.A. Prebiotic Ingredients Market By Type1. Inulin2. Monosaccharides3. Disaccharides4. Oligosaccharides4.1. Galactooligosaccharides (Gos)4.2. Fructo – Oligosaccharides (Fos)4.3. Xylooligosaccharides (Xos)4.4. Isomaltooligosacchairdes (Imo)4.5. Mannan Oligosaccharides (Mos)4.6. OthersB. Prebiotic Ingredients Market By Source1. Plants1.1. Fruits1.2. Vegetables1.3. Roots1.4. GrainsC. Prebiotic Ingredients Market By End Use1. Dairy Products2. Dietary Supplements3. Animal Feed4. Functional Food & Beverages5. OthersD.Prebiotic Ingredients Market by Geography (covers 11+ countries)E. Prebiotic Ingredients Market EntropyCompanies Citied / Interviewed1. KERRY GROUP PLC2. CARGILL INC.3. YAKULT PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY CO LTD.4. EI DU PONT DE NEMOURS & CO.5. INGREDION INC.6. COSUCRA GROUPE WARCOING SA7. BENEO GMBH8. ROYAL COSUN9. FRIESLANDCAMPINA10. ROUQUETTE GROUPRelated Report:A. Probiotics MarketB. Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers MarketWhat can you expect from the report?The Prebiotic Ingredients Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume AnalysisFrequently Asked Questions:Q. Does IndustryARC publish country or application based reports in Prebiotic Ingredients segment?Response: Yes, we do have separate reports as mentioned below:1. Prebiotic Ingredients Market (2018-2023)2. North America Prebiotic Ingredients Market (2018-2023)3. Europe Prebiotic Ingredients Market (2018-2023)4. Asia Pacific Prebiotic Ingredients Market (2018-2023)5. Row Prebiotic Ingredients Market (2018-2023)6. Dairy Products Prebiotic Ingredients Market (2018-2023)7. Dietary supplements Prebiotic Ingredients Market (2018-2023)Q. Does IndustryARC provide customized reports and charge additionally for limited customization?Response: Yes, we can customize the report by extracting data from our database of reports and annual subscription databases. We can provide the following free customization:1. Increase the level of data in application or end user industry.2. Increase the number of countries in geography chapter.3. Find out market shares for other smaller companies or companies which are of interest to you.4. Company profiles can be requested based on your interest.5. Patent analysis, pricing, product analysis, product benchmarking, value and supply chain analysis can be requested for a country or end use segment.Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.To request for a proposal, provide your details in the below link:Media Contact:Mr. Venkat ReddySales ManagerEmail: venkat@industryarc.comContact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)About IndustryARC:IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications in a Market. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business.We look forward to support the client to be able to better address their customer needs, stay ahead in the market, become the top competitor and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.