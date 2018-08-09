There were 630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,602 in the last 365 days.

Northeast Ohio Adoption Services Annual Home Team Celebration will take place on Sept. 29, 2018 at Progressive Field

Join 300+ guests for dinner, cocktails, entertainment, silent and live auctions all to support the adoption and foster care services provided by NOAS!

This evening is full of great entertainment that you won’t want to miss, but the best part is that all of the proceeds go towards recruiting and training foster and adoptive parents.”
— Cheryl Tarantino, Executive Director at Northeast Ohio Adoption Services
CLEVELAND , OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , August 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northeast Ohio Adoption Services (NOAS) will be hosting their Annual Home Team Celebration at Progressive Field - Home of the Cleveland Indians - on Saturday, September 29, 2018. This year is particularly special as NOAS is celebrating their 40 year Anniversary of creating forever families for foster children. Show your support of the Home Team Celebration and enjoy a great day of fun, while also making a lasting impact on the local children that need your help.

All guests will enjoy appetizers in Heritage Park, a walk around the warning track with photo ops, and cocktails while the Indians vs. Royals away game is broadcast on the scoreboard. They will then enjoy a dinner buffet with dessert in the Corner Bar overlooking Progressive Field. There will be music and other entertainment such as a caricature artist, a balloon pull, live and chance auctions, and even Slider himself will be making a guest appearance!

All proceeds will go to recruiting, training, and supporting families interested in fostering or adopting children through the agency. NOAS is a private non-profit agency that has placed over 1,300 children in loving adoptive homes for the past 40 years, without charging fees to the families. The children they place for adoption have been permanently removed from their birth families because their parents could not, or would not, care for them. Many people are unaware that, in Ohio alone, nearly 4,000 children are waiting for the love and commitment of an adoptive family.

Make this event a home run and be a part of something special – purchase your tickets today! All-Star tickets are available for $100 per person including two drink tickets, or $175 per couple including four drink tickets. Tickets may be purchased online at www.noas.com, by calling NOAS Director of Marketing Kathy Evans at 1-800-686-6627, ext. 110, or by emailing kevans@noas.com. The registration deadline is Tuesday, September 25th. Be our MVP – join us at Progressive Field!

