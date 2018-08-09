Northeast Ohio Adoption Services Annual Home Team Celebration will take place on Sept. 29, 2018 at Progressive Field
Join 300+ guests for dinner, cocktails, entertainment, silent and live auctions all to support the adoption and foster care services provided by NOAS!
All guests will enjoy appetizers in Heritage Park, a walk around the warning track with photo ops, and cocktails while the Indians vs. Royals away game is broadcast on the scoreboard. They will then enjoy a dinner buffet with dessert in the Corner Bar overlooking Progressive Field. There will be music and other entertainment such as a caricature artist, a balloon pull, live and chance auctions, and even Slider himself will be making a guest appearance!
All proceeds will go to recruiting, training, and supporting families interested in fostering or adopting children through the agency. NOAS is a private non-profit agency that has placed over 1,300 children in loving adoptive homes for the past 40 years, without charging fees to the families. The children they place for adoption have been permanently removed from their birth families because their parents could not, or would not, care for them. Many people are unaware that, in Ohio alone, nearly 4,000 children are waiting for the love and commitment of an adoptive family.
Make this event a home run and be a part of something special – purchase your tickets today! All-Star tickets are available for $100 per person including two drink tickets, or $175 per couple including four drink tickets. Tickets may be purchased online at www.noas.com, by calling NOAS Director of Marketing Kathy Evans at 1-800-686-6627, ext. 110, or by emailing kevans@noas.com. The registration deadline is Tuesday, September 25th. Be our MVP – join us at Progressive Field!
