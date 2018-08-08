The Girl With The Lightning Brain

Author Announces Appearance Of His Action-Adventure Series Through The AuthorCentrix Magazine

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clifford Ratza’s first installment of the action-adventure series, Lightning Brain: The Girl With The Lightning Brain had reached the biggest Book Fair in the history – The BookExpo America 2018. After the successful culmination of the event, his groundbreaking book has reached a wider audience through its availability in many social media sites.

The Girl With The Lightning Brain is among those that have been proudly featured by AuthorCentrix, a first-rate publishing company for self-published authors. AuthorCentrix successfully distributed a thousand copies of its magazine at the Fair. The company has endeavored to make a digital copy available online to give the other readers an opportunity to read more about their favorite featured author and their books.

Everyone is invited to get the exclusive details of Ratza’s successful participation at the BookExpo America 2018 by visiting the AuthorCentrix Magazine: http://authorcentrix.com/

About the Author:

Author Cliff Ratza characterizes himself a "simple scholar," having parlayed multiple degrees (math and physics, business and computer science) into a business career spanning numerous jobs, companies, and industries. He grew up in Chicago, graduating from top Illinois universities, then launched his business career. He returned to Chicago, where he teaches at several universities while continuing to work for corporations. He subsequently started a sales and marketing consulting business, and most recently added a writing career to his resume.

Cliff has written extensively throughout his career. He has published articles in four professional journals, writes copy for client Websites, and develops press releases or newsletters. He has already written three novels in his ground-breaking "Lightning Brain Series." The first, "The Girl with the Lightning Brain," is now available in print or e-book format at bookstores or online. Please visit www.authorcentrix.com or call 8885040951 for more details when you are ready to buy.

Cliff dedicates the series to readers everywhere and invites them to visit the "Lightning Brain" Website, www.lightningbrainseries.com, to learn more about the books or enter reader contests.

Product details

Paperback: 546 pages

Publisher: AuthorCentrix, Inc. (February 13, 2018)

Language: English

ISBN-10: 1641333316

ISBN-13: 978-1641333313

Product Dimensions: 6 x 1.2 x 9 inches

Book Availability:

Amazon - http://goo.gl/SABQ7R

Barnes & Noble - http://goo.gl/m5Fktp