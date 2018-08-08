Harper's Hut Shaved Ice Brings Free Little Library To Their Business

A small business in the Tulsa Metro continues to impress with its fun and novel ideas - most recently bringing a Free Little Library to its place of business.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sand Springs Shaved Ice business brings Free Little Library to their place of business. This little stand known for adding fun and out of the boxes things like water misters, a phone charging station, a shipwreck made out of wood, a chalkboard built into the side of their business and more, stays true to its character.Less than a month ago, this business spent over $500 to reinforce their business from future break-ins – as they were burglarized to the tune of several hundred dollars and an iPad.The business has plans to add a bike rack with tool kit, shaved coffee, and anything they can think of to improve their patron’s experience.The owner believes that having a great website & SEO team , an IT team that keeps him in contact with clients & away from cyber-threats, and a security team that keeps him from future burglaries are keys to his future success. I didn’t go into this thinking I would ever need this components, but 5 years later, I understand how invaluable they are to my continued success.Harper’s Hut Shaved Ice & Java has won the Local Best of the Best competition and has been runner up three times. They are no stranger to getting write-ups from the local papers about what they are doing, and how their desserts taste. Not only has this little snow cone stand been able to give back thousands each year from its fundraising efforts, but it has also been a shining light in its community – this new Free Library is the most recent example.We asked the owner what the plans are for his snow cone stand, and he replied, oh, I have some cool things in the pipeline for the brand. Clearly, if you want to see what those things are he urges you to snoop around on his website and figure it out yourself.With 2018 nearly in the bag for this seasonal business, it will be fun to watch them as they continue to bring fun and novel things to their snowcone stand in order to stay relevant to their customers! We asked the owner what is his recipe to success, and he said there are too many, but a few of his techniques include be remarkable, have a dream 100, work on your web presence, and always be improving. Our staff watch an entire training series before they step foot into the lead role of our snow cone stand – we make sure they understand where we are, where we’ve come from, and who we are trying to be – before they ever represent our brand.