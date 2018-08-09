IT Governance enters partnership with the Institute of Hospitality

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ely, United Kingdom, 9 August 2018 – IT Governance’s support for the hospitality industry continues to gather pace as it announces a business partnership with the Institute of Hospitality, the professional body for those working and studying in the hospitality, leisure and tourism industry.

With the industry set for a turnover of £100 billion in 2018 in the UK alone, according to a study, and with the sector adopting digital technologies incredibly fast, the hospitality industry is collecting more data than ever before to improve operations.

Data protection laws and standards such as the EU GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and the PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) are increasingly important to the sector, but implementation knowledge is in short supply. IT Governance is partnering with the Institute of Hospitality in order to make it easier for those in the industry to access marketing leading support services.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “The hospitality industry landscape has changed dramatically in recent years with the adoption of digital technologies. Apps, online reviews, online bookings, wireless networks, and digital partnerships, have created a seamless customer experience, perhaps like no other sector. However, with this digital investment comes the responsibility and challenge of complying with financially onerous data protection laws. IT Governance has a wealth of experience when it comes to supporting organisations with compliance which is why we’re excited to partner with the Institute of Hospitality.”

More information about how IT Governance can help organisations in the hospitality, leisure and tourism industry with their compliance projects can be found on the Institute of Hospitality website.

IT Governance has an extensive range of GDPR products and solutions, including certified GDPR training courses, books, documentation toolkits, staff awareness, compliance tools and consultancy.

For further assistance, visit the IT Governance website, email retailsector@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.

