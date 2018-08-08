Etech Invests in the Community with the Opening of a New Office in Vadodora, Gujarat

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nacogdoches, TX – August 8, 2018 – Etech Global Services is pleased to announce the opening of their new office in Vadodora, Gujarat on August 15th, 2018! Etech is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions, and with the acquisition of this new office space anticipates adding more than 400 new full time jobs in the city this coming quarter!



Vadodora is the third largest and most populous city in the state of Gujarat, India. It is considered a cultural and educational hub in the region with a wide variety of thriving industries. In recent years, Vadodora has become a hot spot for IT companies as well as other development industries like Etech.

The new office features a modern design and an open floor plan with approximately 30,000 square feet of usable space with distinctive architecture and state of the art design elements. This unique facility will accommodate more than 450 workstations.



“Our new Vadodara location extends Etech’s legacy of delivering extraordinary office space and ability to serve current and future markets. The new office space incorporates input and feedback from our existing employees. The decision to expand Etech’s presence into Vadodara is a logical step for our business growth. The area is rich with diverse talent from well-known and prestigious colleges and universities. Etech’s vision is to not only make a remarkable difference with our employees and customers, but also within our communities. This expansion will allow Etech to create additional and desirable job opportunities in our professional services as well as customer service departments.” – Matt Rocco, President and CEO of Etech.



Etech’s vision is to make a remarkable difference for their customers, their people, and in their communities. This vision is fostered by a commitment to character, and they have identified 12 character commitments that define the culture of the company. Valuing people is one of those commitments, and it shows. At Etech, people come first, which is especially highlighted by their commitment to providing a great work-life balance for their employees. But more than that, Etech has a great ability to develop people. One of the main reasons Etech loves to promote from within is because they have such an outstanding ability to encourage growth in a positive environment for every individual who works there.



With this new office, Etech will be able to grow, and that is a great investment into the Vadodora community.



The new location will be located at the following address:

Block-3, Keval Corporate Park,

Opp. GEB Office, Beside Prakruti Resort,

Chhani Road,

Vadodara – 391740

If you are interested in working for Etech Global Services at their new location, please visit

https://www.etechgs.com/careers/vadodara/

About Etech Global Services

Etech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for many of the world’s most trusted brands. They trust Etech with their most precious assets – their customers. Why? Because Etech’s commitment to continuous improvement, next generation technology, and empowering people results in a solution that drives customer experience and reduces effort. Voice, quality monitoring, chat, social media, and email, Etech is here to communicate with your customers when and how they choose.

Etech believes in making a remarkable difference for you and your customers. Etech’s industry-leading technology services, like Etech Insights division, provide you with analytics and insights into your customer interactions. Etech’s services enable you to enhance customer experience, increase sales results, meet all corporate governance requirements, and obtain a competitive edge over your competition allowing you to increase market share.

