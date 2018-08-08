Visit Mount Dora's Annual Seafood Festival Adds More Pirate Events and The Shark Ride Returns

Seafood Festival

A pirate's ball, a landlubber food tour, seafood vendors, oyster shuckers, a shark ride and artists will land at the 4th annual Mount Dora Seafood Festival

MOUNT DORA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Festival City" does it again in the dog days of summer with the 4th annual Mount Dora Seafood Festival to be held on August 25 & 26, 2018 in waterfront Evans Parks and along the shoreline of Lake Dora in Simpson's Cove.

With "Pirate Week" proclaimed officially by the Mayor of Mount Dora as the last week of August, the lineup of events start early with a free Pirate Scallywag party at Magical Meat Boutique on Wednesday August 22 and a fancy Pirate's Ball featuring a large seafood feast buffet at Pisces Rising restaurant on Thursday August 23.

Visit Mount Dora's event coordinator Janet Gamache says, "The popularity of the festival has grown tremendously over the past three years and it's fantastic to see local businesses adding to the festivities with their own events to tie in with the pirate theme."

In conjunction with the festival, the annual Landlubber Restaurant Tour will be adding a second day to their tours. The self-guided tour allows guests an opportunity to visit downtown restaurants to sample a seafood inspired dish from their menu along with a specialty drink on Saturday August 25 and Sunday August 26 between noon-5pm and is self-paced. A limited number of tickets are available at www.MountDoraEvents.com and cost $38 pp.

Another fun addition to the festival is the one-hour Swashbuckling Scalawag Fun Bus tour where you become part of the pirate crew and “set sail” on a comedy tour through historic Mount Dora. The tour starts at Mount Dora Plaza at 2700 W.Hwy Old 441 and a round trip train ride to the festival is included with your ticket.

Food vendors, Crafters, beer, wine and cocktails can be found during the festival in both waterfront Evans Park and Simpson's Cove during the two-day event.

Between Evans Park and Simpsons Cove, Mount Dora Boating Center and Marina will partner with Visit Mount Dora to include a connecting space in their parking area with a FREE Kid zone featuring a rock wall and bungee jumper. The world's largest pinball machine will also be on hand for guests to try and win prizes for a small fee.

Gamache says, "This year we are striving to create an exciting entertainment lineup in all areas of the event. We are also spreading the food vendors more evenly around the event in both parks this year. In addition, the free Shark Ride was such a huge hit with the lighthouse and water as a back drop last year, we just had to bring it back this year."

An oyster shucking contest hosted by Tiki West will be held on Saturday August 25 in Evans Park and free music and family-oriented entertainment will go on throughout each day sponsored by Plaza Cadillac.

A second stage of entertainment with crab races, sword fighting, pirate band as well as an expanded "Pirate Village" with ship and pirate themed vendors, plus the mechanical shark ride can be found in Simpson's Cove.

The Mount Dora Seafood Festival was originally created by Visit Mount Dora to bring awareness to their Sunday Market in Evans Park and act as an economic boost to the historic downtown district which is typically slow during the summer months. The market will be open on Sunday in its usual location in Sunset Park at 4th Ave and Alexander St.

Avoid traffic congestion and "Park and Ride" the $5 Royal Palm Railway Train from Mount Dora Plaza located at 2700 W.Hwy Old 441 to the entrance of the festival on both days.

Shuttles will also be provided from Mount Dora Christian Academy located at 301 W 13th Ave on Saturday and Sunday.

Festival admission is FREE to the public and runs Saturday August 25, 2018 11AM-9PM and Sunday August 26, 2018 11AM-5PM. Get more info about the event and purchase Pirate’s Ball and Fun Bus tickets at www.MountDoraSeafoodFestival.com. See the promo video at http://youtu.be/7oNAfR0LkPA