SMi’s UAV Technology agenda recently updated and available to download

SMi reports: The UAV Technology conference agenda has been updated, download the brochure in the link belowLONDON, WATERLOO, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi’s 3rd annual UAV Technology conference, taking place between the 26th and 27th September 2018 in Prague will provide attendees with a plethora of knowledge and insight into the latest technologies available to develop their own UAV and counter-UAS capabilities.
Updated presentations and speakers include those from:
Lieutenant Colonel Reut, Commander UAV Unit, Israeli Defence Forces who will present: "Shaping a Strong and Versatile Unmanned Airborne Vehicles Fleet and Adapting to the Evolving Shifting Environment". Lieutenant Colonel Reut will provide an understanding of the changing environment in Israel and abroad. She will discuss meeting Israeli Defence Forces UAV requirements, dealing with enemy UAVs as well as maintaining awareness of the evolving strategic environment and adapting capabilities.
Mr. Artur Przygoda, President and CEO, AP-FLYER Sp. z o.o. who will present "The Drone Detection System", Artur will introduce the AARTOS DDS- Advanced Automatic RF Tracking and Observation Solution Drone Detection System. He will discuss available system versions including hardware and software. In addition, Artur will present the possibilities and operation of the DDS, as well as introducing the AARTOS CMS – Advanced Automatic RF Tracking and Observation Solution Counter-Measure Solutions, providing specs and highlights of the technology.
Mr. Ziv Avni, US, EU & Australia UAS Business Unit Manager, Elbit Systems Ltd will present "Synergetic use of Tactical UAS In Different Layers". Ziv will give an overview of how to operate different layers of tactical UAS, as well has how the different abilities of each complement each other.
Mr. David Bessey, AVP Counter UAS Business Development, SRC Inc will present on day 1. Presentation details to be released soon.
UAV Technology
26th -27th September 2018
Prague, Czech Republic
Gold Sponsor: SRC
Sponsored by: AP-Flyer, Elbit Systems, PBS Velka Bites, Rohde & Schwarz, Simlat
