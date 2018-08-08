Opportunities Rise In Tele-Home Medical Technology Market Growing At 21% a Year, New Report Shows

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for the technology that allows patients to be diagnosed, consulted and treated at home is growing at a spanking rate, The Business Research Company's report Global Telemedicine Technology Strategies and Opportunities To 2022 shows. The market for tele-home technologies is expected to grow more rapidly than the currently larger tele-hospital segment in future owing to a rise in the size of the aging population with chronic diseases who need regular clinician monitoring, and an increasing need to minimize the number of visits to hospitals.

Tele-home involves the delivery of healthcare services directly to patients at home by means of telecommunications technologies that enable interactive voice and video communication and health-related data transmission. The service is provided by a healthcare professional from an external site. The use of tele-home helps better management of chronically ill patients with diseases such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, heart diseases, etc., and it also helps patients to reduce their hospital treatment costs by cutting the length of stay in hospital.

Download a sample of the report at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=803&type=smp

Tele-home technology is designed to meet the growing needs of the aging population who require very unsophisticated and minimal monitoring. It consists of a small unit with a few peripheral devices such as a blood pressure monitor, wireless scale, glucometer, pulse oximeter and stethoscope. The unit collects the healthcare-related information directly from the patient through peripheral devices and transfers it through telephone lines to secure servers located at the manufacturer's data center. This information is uploaded to a web-based application located at the healthcare professional's site, allowing him or her to access patient information and review it for treatment.

The Business Research Company’s Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 are a new type of industry report that provide a market overview, analysis and forecasts of market size and industry statistics, market growth rates, market trends, market drivers, market restraints, market revenues, market shares and company profiles of the leading competitors in over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 60 geographies. The industry reports draw on 150,000 datasets. Extensive secondary research is augmented with exclusive insights and quotations from industry leaders obtained through interviews. Market analysis and forecasts are provided by a highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers.

Where To Learn More

Read Telemedicine Technologies Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Hardware and software, and associated service markets for telemedicine, tele-home, tele-hospital, tele-radiology, tele-consultation, tele-monitoring, tele-surgery and other telemedicine.

Data Segmentations: Telemedicine technology global and regional total market size and growth rates; tele-home, tele-hospital, tele-radiology, tele-consulting, tele-monitoring, tele-surgery and other telemedicine 2014-22.

Telemedicine Technologies Organizations Covered: Aerotel Medical Systems, Cerner Corporation, AMD Telemedicine, GE Healthcare (Subsidiary of GE), Polycom Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions.

Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Rest of world)

Time Series: 2014-16 actuals, 2017 estimates, 2018-22 forecasts.

Other Information And Analyses: Porter’s Five Forces Model for the telemedicine technology market, market drivers, market challenges; company overviews, business strategies, financial overviews, products and services, recent developments, and key executives for six leading telemedicine technology manufacturers.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Number of Pages: 72

Number of Figures: 23

Number of Tables: 30

Download Complete Table of Contents at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=803&type=toc

Interested to know more? Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Telemedicine Technologies Global Market Opportunities and Strategies To 2022:

Medical Wearables Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.