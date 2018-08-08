“Sprint” Crowdfunders’ Fund Announces Launch of Worldwide Operations

Sprint is a specialized investment vehicle that will finance startups by providing a marketing budget for their crowdfunding campaigns.

During the Volterman project crowdfunding we've seen the huge impact of marketing on the scale of successful delivery (over $2m). A specialized fund like Sprint is certainly of help for the ecosystem.” — Azat Movsisyan, inventor of Volterman Smart Wallet

YEREVAN, YEREVAN, ARMENIA, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (6 August, 2018)— “Sprint” Crowdfunders’ Fund is excited to announce the launch of its worldwide operations. Sprint is a specialized investment vehicle that will finance startups by providing a marketing budget for their crowdfunding campaigns.

The recent research claims that over 60% of crowdfunding campaigns fail, and the main reason is the lack of marketing expertise and marketing budget. So, having a well-developed prototype or a product is no more enough for the crowdfunding campaign to succeed or to show its full potential in terms of the funds raised. Even the most successful crowdfunding campaigns cannot unleash their full potential and raise even more due to the lack of their marketing budgets. Further deep dive into the issue shows that up to recent times there was no one institution that would provide both expertise and funding for the campaign marketing.

“Sprint” Crowdfunders’ Fund is aimed at solving this problem, by financing the most promising crowdfunding campaigns and provide expertise by its partner agencies, who have prominent expertise in the field.

Sprint believes that its strategy—which aims to create a trilateral relationship between the fund, the startups and the world-class crowdfunding agencies—will enable entrepreneurs to succeed by hitting the highest possible goals in crowdfunding. This belief is also proven by the fact that a professionally managed marketing budget brings returns of 5-10 times in terms of funds raised during the campaign.

The product range offered by Sprint will consist of campaign funding, equity funding and a mix of both. In particular, the portfolio startups will be provided with a budget of up to $100,000, to be spent on marketing their campaigns through crowdfunding agencies. In return the startups will pay back the budget with interest upon the end of the campaign. The interest rate will be dependent on the stage of the campaign (whether already launched or not yet) and will take the form of cash (for campaign funding), equity (for equity funding) and both (for the mixed product).

The first project financed by Sprint is Bristly Brushing Stick, which raised over $400k or more than 2,500% of its funding goal and was managed by one of Sprint’s partner agencies The Crowdfunding Formula.

Sprint is targeting to close the existing gap in crowdfunding industry and become a bold contributor into the ecosystem. Sprint already has a list of experienced partners who raised millions of dollars and a prominent advisory board, which includes John Vaskis, vice president of sales at Indiegogo; Evan Varsamis, CEO of Gadget Flow; Jesus Lozano, founder of Business Angel Network of Madrid.

For more information, please check out www.sprintcf.com or contact us at info@sprintcf.com.