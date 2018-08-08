Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Expected to Reach 2070M USD with 7.7% CAGR to 2023

Market Research Nest

This report studies the Financial Risk Management Software market.

Financial risk management is the practice of economic value in a firm by using financial instruments to manage exposure to risk: Operational risk, credit risk and market risk, Foreign exchange risk, Shape risk, Volatility risk, Liquidity risk, Inflation risk, Business risk, Legal risk, Reputational risk, Sector risk etc. Similar to general risk management, financial risk management requires identifying its sources, measuring it, and plans to address them.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Financial Risk Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Financial Risk Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Financial Risk Management Software has wide range of applications, such as Small Business, Midsize Enterprise, Large Enterprise, etc. And Midsize Enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 35.73% of the global total in 2017.

North America is the largest region of Financial Risk Management Software in the world in the past few years. North America market took up about 33.99% the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 26.56%, 23.99%.

USA, Germany, UK, France, Canada, etc. are now the key developers of Financial Risk Management Software. There are a few vendors developing Financial Risk Management Software in China, such as Alipay and Tenpay.

The global Financial Risk Management Software market is valued at 1330 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 2070 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Financial Risk Management Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS

Experian

Misys

Fiserv

Kyriba

Active Risk

Pegasystems

TFG Systems

Palisade Corporation

Resolver

Optial

Riskturn

Xactium

Zoot Origination

Riskdata

Imagine Software

GDS Link

CreditPoint Software

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small Business

Midsize Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Other

