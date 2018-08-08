BookMyFlowers Offers the Same Day Rakhi Delivery in India for Raksha Bandhan 2018
A New Delhi based famous online gifting portal, BookMyFlowers has recently rolled out its new service of same day rakhi delivery in India to offer a unique festival experience to its customers. Company is offering a broad range of beautiful rakhis on their website at affordable prices to help people celebrate the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan in an excellent manner. BMF has been in the online market for the last 9 years and now they have come up with better gifts and extended delivery services for an enhanced customer experience. Customers looking for online rakhi delivery can choose from their unique collection of amazing rakhis online and make Rakhi special.
The hassle-free same day rakhi delivery in India makes it quite convenient for the sisters across the world to deliver the priceless emotions along with the beautiful and sacred rakhi threads.
Elaborating further regarding the same day rakhi delivery service, Mr. Kapil Dhal, Head of BookMyFlowers said, “Raksha Bandhan is the most-awaited and celebrated festival of India that marks the sacred bond of love between brothers and sisters. Keeping the time crunch and busy professional life, the demand for online rakhi delivery in India is increasing at a fast rate. Our aim is to help connect the hearts of brothers and sisters on Raksha Bandhan, no matter how far they live from each other physically. To make the Raksha Bandhan a special moment for our customers, we are ready to walk an extra mile and offer them the same day rakhi delivery absolutely free of cost in India.”
He further added, “With the change in gifting trends, the tradition of rakhi gifting is also evolving. Now the brothers also search online for rakhi gifts for sister to offer them something unique as a token of love and appreciation. That’s the reason we have unveiled a wide range of rakhi gifts for sisters to suit their requirements. The customers can browse through the plethora of gift options for their sisters like:
• Personalized T-Shirts
• Cushions
• Coffee Mugs
• Sarees
• Watches
• Jewelry
• Nail Polish Set
• Glow Makeup Kit etc.
The order placement and payment process that we have are customer centric and ensure to offer an excellent online shopping experience.”
About the Company
BookMyFlowers.com was established in the year 2009 in Delhi and has since then entered into various business segments like flowers, cakes, and gifts delivery. The company has great experience in this domain and has been serving its global customers for a long time. It can offer its services quickly in India and abroad to its customers through its reliable and quick delivery services.
