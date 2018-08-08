This Breathtaking 51 Acre Paradise in British Columbia Is Up For Auction - And You Can Actually Afford It
The Perfect Getaway Property Is Being Sold In An Online Auction - The Hot New Real Estate Option Available To Sellers In CanadaBELLA COOLA, BC, CANADA, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An eco-tourism paradise is up for auction on one of Canada’s newest platforms for buying and selling real estate. On The Block, Canada’s only real estate brokerage with its own proprietary auction platform is set to auction a gorgeous, turn key 51-acre property in the Bella Coola region of British Columbia.
This unbelievable eco-tourism property complete with log cabin(s), 600 meters of riverfront and a waterfall has been on display for the Summer months, allowing interested parties to tour it and truly experience how private and beautiful it can be in person. For those who can’t make the trip, the property is on display in a four minute video which shows much of what it has to offer.
The auction takes place on August 15, 2018 at the On The Block website (visit the auction page here). Registration is free and entitles users to more information about the property. Bidding starts at $410,000 CDN, but offers will be considered prior to the auction, any such inquiries can also be made at the On The Block website. Private showings can be arranged as well.
This listing comes on the heels of the brokerage completing two more auctions in the Toronto area, with both properties selling on auction day. The successful sales marked the first ever auctions of both a Toronto condo, as well as a Toronto townhome. “With each auction, we are clearing the way for homeowners to see the choice they have when buying and selling real estate”, said Daniel Steinfeld, Chief Executive Officer of On The Block. “We still focus on premium service for residential real estate listings done the traditional way but allowing people the option to consider alternative methods of selling is important to putting the power back in the hands of buyers and sellers.”
This British Columbia auction is another new step for On The Block, as they are representing the auction side of the listing, while a local Realtor is still responsible for the listing itself. “For this listing, we have made our auction platform available as a tool for another Realtor to use in helping market and sell the property”, Steinfeld added.
All of the auctions to this point had been in the Toronto area, and On The Block was the seller’s Realtor as well as the auctioneer. By making the platform available outside of the GTA, the opportunity to sell with this transparent approach is afforded to Realtors and sellers who don’t have the ability to do it themselves.
The online auction is just one of many unique approaches that the brokerage has taken to differentiate their real estate offering to would-be sellers. Their custom signage on every property, for example, has truly changed the way a property is marketed, by putting the focus on the home, not the brokerage. Every listing is marketed by professionals and by using state of the art technology. With a 100% selling record for On The Block listings, they seem to be on the right track.
“There are a lot of gimmicks out there”, said Steinfeld. “Everything we do has been designed to sell homes, not to sell ourselves. We feel that the success will speak for itself and that is all the marketing we need.”
On The Block is the product of Katie and Daniel Steinfeld, two GTA Realtors with an extensive background in finance, marketing and sales. As platforms like Uber and Airbnb have disrupted their spaces, On The Block is positioned to challenge a real estate process that for too long hasn't seen significant change. With transparency in constant question, and affordability diminishing, it's more important than ever to give people some choice and power in the biggest purchasing decision of their lives. Learn more at www.getontheblock.com.
Daniel Steinfeld
On The Block Realty Inc.
416-843-7407
email us here