SPOTLIGHT SHINES ON WOMEN IN RELIABILITY AND ASSET MANAGEMENT MEETING DURING OPENING DAY OF MAXIMOWORLD 2018
Backed by meeting advocates, Interloc and Intel®, this professional peer group was hosted by Maura Abad, Director of WIRAM. The group was founded to promote the power, communication, and integrity of women in the area of reliability and asset management, and to provide a forum to connect, share best practices and create awareness for women in the industry.
“MaximoWorld once again provided the perfect backdrop for women in our industry to gather and energize their thoughts, roles, and bottom-line benefits they are bringing to their organization,” said Abad.
This year’s WIRAM special luncheon speaker was Natasha Ravinand, author of “Girls with Dreams;” Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) advocate; writer; and a high school student based in Southern California. Ravinand addressed the audience on the importance of women leadership and role models in STEM. She commented, “Women, and especially those of color, comprise a small fraction of workers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related fields. We must focus on increasing both gender and racial diversity in order to foster more innovation and more inclusion in technology. However, it’s also incredibly important to make technical leadership roles more accessible for women. If more women begin excelling in positions of influence in STEM, gender biases against women in technology will begin to fade. In addition, young girls will have role models to look up to, making it more likely for them to pursue technical careers when of age.”
