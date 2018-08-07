Beyond Sweet to Host Back to School Mental Wellness Ice Cream Social In St. Louis
Candice Cox to present Thursday, August 9, 2018, 3:00 pm to 4:00 p.m. in St. Louis, MOST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis, Missouri, middle school students are invited to a free, back to school presentation about the awareness and management of mental wellness. The event will take place at Beyond Sweet, 5901 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112, on Thursday, August 9, 2018. Energetic, award-winning author, social worker and licensed therapist, Candice Murrell Cox will speak from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.
Students, parents, and educators will learn how to recognize signs and behaviors which lead to mental health challenges and crisis. Coping behaviors, communication, and self-care will also be covered.
"Candice knows that there’s a direct correlation between students’ mental wellness, and learning and achieving in the classroom,” stated Fran Briggs, publicist to Candice Murrell Cox. “Negative stigma and attitudes toward mental illness are rampant. Her programs are not only giving new definition, but changing the current trend. In short, Candice teaches innovative coping skills that empower lives.”
Beyond Sweet is owned by Dallas Holland. The popular dessert and snack shop is well known around the region for state fair and amusement park classics such as delicious ice cream, shakes, funnel cakes, and fried oreos. Pizza, wings, chicken, and grilled menu options are available for purchase.
ABOUT CANDICE COX, LCSW
Candice E. Cox is fun, inspiring and a licensed therapist, author, and professional speaker. She has solutions to the challenges faced by many K-12 kids. She has helped many people turn their chaotic lives into KHAOS: Keep Healing and Overcoming Struggles. She does this with dynamic character-development programs designed to reduce negative behavior typically demonstrated by adolescents with poor social and coping skills. KHAOS, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization geared towards providing trauma informed services to help individuals create and maintain mental wellness for themselves. For more information, visit www.organizedkhaos.org. For sponsorship opportunities, bookings, interviews and appearances, contact Fran Briggs, Publicist to Candice Cox. (928) 275-1642.
