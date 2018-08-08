Africa's Oil, Gas & Energy

Future Energy Africa-Oil & Gas 2018 Exhibition & Conference

CAPE TOWN , WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dmg events is pleased to announce the Future Energy Africa-Oil & Gas Exhibition & Conference 2018, 1-3 October 2018, in Cape Town, held under the patronage of the Department of Energy of the Republic of South Africa.

Future Energy Africa will be attended by African Energy Ministers, esteemed Guest Speakers and professionals from Africa and world-wide, convening over 3 days of power-packed industry collaboration to foster a secure, affordable and sustainable oil, gas and energy landscape.

The Future Energy Africa Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference 2018 focuses on Africa’s hydrocarbon sector highlighting new frontier openings, exploration and development potential, giant gas-to-power plays, local content and energy drivers, to reveal breaking market trends for economic growth and long term sustainability; at the heart of an in-depth agenda covering the latest industry analysis, challenges and meaningful discussion with governments, corporates and leading experts from across Africa and the globe.

H.E.Jeff Radebe, Minister of Energy, Department of Energy of the Republic of South Africa will address the opening ceremony, emphasising pertinent issues driving Africa’s oil, gas and energy market, and will be joined by:

• Hon. Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources of The Federal Republic of Nigeria

• H.E. Hon. Irene Muloni, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Uganda

• Hon. Charles Keter, Minister of Energy, Kenya

• Eng. Isaac Kiva, Director of Renewable Energy, Ministry of Energy, Kenya

• Wisdom Ahiataku-Togobo, Director Renewable Energy, Ministry of Energy Ghana

Confirmed Guest Speakers from: Tullow Oil, Eni S.p.a, PetroSa, Petrosen, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Seplat Petroleum, Petroleum Authority of Uganda alongside Industry experts: www.futureenergyarica.com

The event is officially supported by European Association for Geoscientist Engineers (EAGE), South African Oil & Gas Alliance (SAOGA), and the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) and the Association for the Development of Energy in Africa (ADEA).

This must-attend event presents attendees with high-value networking, quality content and a niche platform to connect and engage with Africa’s full-stream oil, gas energy value chain - leading governments, national oil companies, international oil companies, legal experts, financiers, technological innovators and service providers, providing an honest reflection of Africa’s blueprint, revolutionising the future.

dmg events remains committed to helping the development of the global energy community and look forward to hosting this prestigious annual conference and exhibition in South Africa, with your support.

Website: www.futureenergyafrica.com

Strategic presentations and discussion from:

Department of Energy, Republic of South Africa - Petroleum Resources of The Federal Republic of Nigeria - Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Government of Uganda - Ministry of Energy & Petroleum Kenya - Ministry of Energy, Ghana - Overseas Private Investment Corporation - African Development Bank - ECOWAS Regional Centre for Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) - African Petroleum Producers’ Organization - Energy Regulatory Authority, Kenya - ENI S.p.a. - Tullow Oil - Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc – Petrosen - Petroleum Authority of Uganda - Ghana Oil Company - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group - Angola LNG Limited - Royal Triangle Energy Solutions - Standard Bank - Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) - Petroleum Agency South Africa - Kalahari GeoEnergy - South African Oil & Gas Alliance - South Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry - WorleyParsons - Power Africa, USAID - Ponticelli Freres - Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency (MISA)- ACAS-Law - Bechtel Oil, Gas & Chemicals - Assocation of the Development of Energy in Africa (ADEA) - Orient Energy Review - International Energy Charter - LOA Energy - Council for Industrial and Scientific Research (CSIR) - Thomson Reuters - CNBC Africa - SLR Consulting - PwC -AT Kearney - Geoscientist Association of Malawi - GAM