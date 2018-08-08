Global IoT Healthcare Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

IoT Healthcare Market , Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

INDORE, INDIA, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the OMR analysis, the global IoT healthcare market is growing at a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The global IoT healthcare market has witnessed a significant growth owing to inclination towards EHR (Electronic Health Records) and rising investment in cloud technology. The global IoT healthcare market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end user, and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations market determinants, key company analysis, company profiling, competitive landscape, market share analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

“Rising adoption of EHR holds significant opportunity in the growth of global IoT healthcare market in future. Asia Pacific countries such as India, China has started adopting EHR in their countries. The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is considered to be the most comprehensive EHR system in India. In 2015, AIIMS-Delhi successfully implemented the cloud based EHR system to automate the patient appointment and create repository of patient record. However, major barriers towards EHR implementation in these countries are lack of funding, computer literacy, immense initial investments, scarcity of trained staff, and deficiency of rigid policies.”

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is the major markets for IoT healthcare due to well-developed information communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and the larger number of connected devices adoptions. Moreover, APAC region is growing impressively owing to the increasing adoption of EHR in the region.

