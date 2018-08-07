Satellite Image Mapping of Tree Mortality : A Whistle Blower to the Societies on the Fight agains
The Biodiversity Management & Forestry is one of the prestigious journals of SciTechnol, an International publisher on Science, Technology and Medicine. Journal of Biodiversity Management & Forestry is a peer-reviewed scholarly online journal that publishes the most comprehensive and reliable information pertaining to biodiversity. Dr. Potter’s article helped in identifying the areas plagued with high levels of tree mortality in recent years in Sierra Nevada, California, a region struggling with high rates of tree mortality due to insect attacks and climate change. By sharing the same article on the NASA website, Dr. Potter has enhanced our responsibility on the fight against Climate Change .We at the Journal of Biodiversity Management & Forestry thank Dr. Potter for sharing the article on such a prestigious podium. The display of this article on the NASA enhances the global understanding on Climate Change and acts as a whistle blower to the societies and policy makers in taking the right direction on Climate Change mitigation.
