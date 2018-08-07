Tricia Brouk to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tricia Brouk is an amazing talent. She led an enviable career as a dancer, touring the world and working with Wendy Whelan and Mikhail Baryshnikov, who she knew so intimately she refers to him as Mischa. She also choreographed the late James Gandolfini, an actor many know as Tony Soprano, but Tricia calls Jim. They became close friends during the process and continued to work together. While being famous gives some a big ego, Tricia is quite the opposite: a selfless sharer of talents, with a mission to shine the spotlight on others.

Tricia uses her intimate knowledge of the stage and screen to help people tell their stories. Sometimes it’s from behind the camera, as the director, writer and producer of cinema veritas (documentaries.) Sometimes it’s from the stage. She wrote a musical about mental illness called Committed, to help destigmatize mental illness, and she wrote a musical and screen play called Fifty Shade of F***D UP, because she needed to give voice to women who are smart and don’t want to be hit for pleasure. Other times, it’s as a speaking coach who helps individuals from all walks of life be as safe, confident and engaging on the small stage as any actor would be on a big one. Tricia also relates the stories of leaders and idealists who are making a difference—such as the Buddhist Chaplain bringing peace to the violent halls of Riker’s Island, the young entrepreneur who serves up empathy with pasta sauce, or the motivational coach who guides women to the realization that they are simply just enough. Triciais creating art and change in the world through the people she gives a voice to.

Tricia has been featured in Forbes, Inc and Broadwayworld.com, contributed to a book about Life in Dance, and was recently cited by Playbill as one of three big Theatermakers Poised for Major Career Breakthroughs. Ruthie Fierberg wrote how Tricia inspires, entertains, and creates a global conversation. Reaching an ever-wider audience is one of Tricia’s main goals, and one way she achieves it is as Executive Producer of TEDxLincolnSquare. This documentary film and speaker series is one of many excellent vehicles under her Big Talk Productions umbrella

Tricia started dancing at age seven and knew back then she wanted to live in New York City and be in the heart of performing arts. She mentions Gelsey Kirkland, Mischa and her very first dance teacher, Sharon McGuire among her role models, largely for displaying such independent spirit. Learning what it means to live your own life, and not someone else’s, was a key lesson Tricia still carries with her.

Tricia is always involved in something groundbreaking and significant. She is gearing up to host one of her fabulous Speakers Salons (akin to Actors Showcases) in New York, Chicago, Austin and San Francisco. She is currently at work on a new documentary about The Culture of Leadership, and notes that being a VP of NBC Universal/Telemundo is tangent to one’s being the Store Manager at McDonald’s.

Tricia continues to teach people how to take their platform, look at the audience, accept their attention, and move around, coming across as gifted actors as they tell their stories. She now offers her Master Class online as well as through in-person coaching. Regardless, Tricia advises subjects to stay true to their intent--whether it’s business, artificial intelligence, spiritualism or the Me-Too Movement. You will love getting to know this big-hearted director writer, and influencer and hearing all about her life, current projects, and future intentions.

CUTV News will feature Tricia Brouk in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday, Aug 9 at Noon EDT

Learn more about Tricia by visiting her website: www.triciabrouk.com