Bente Hansen to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

Energy healing is a wide-ranging therapy or modality that stimulates the energy flow in or around the human body consequently enabling the body to heal itself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. When internal roadblocks are released we can relieve pain and stress. What if there is an exceptionally gifted individual who can guide us into a beneficial path that promotes health and well-being?

Bente Hansen is an energy healer, inspirational speaker, channel and radio host. She is the author of four books: Messages From Beyond, The New World of Self Healing, Edgar Speaks: Inner Transformation, Journey to 2012 and Beyond and Earth Changes, and A Square Peg: Conformity Isn't An Option (pen name Gabriella Jaye used for the latest book).

"Through my life journey I came to recognize how everything is energy and without energy we are non-existent," says Bente. "I am more of a soul healer rather than medical intuitive because I see what goes on deep within that creates pain and even illness".

When Bente realized her extraordinary gifts for channeling she was strongly encouraged to engage in a path to learn numerous healing modalities. Once she began to adeptly follow a holistic path she was hooked, and began connecting with invisible beings who answered her soul searching questions. The magic of energy deeply resonated with her, having always felt there was deeper meaning in the cosmos which was largely untapped.

"I have had frequent experiences with the non-physical world, which to my knowledge is far more authentic than this world," Bente says. "All the suffering in the world can be remedied, yet many choose to hang onto fear and anger, which is disheartening."

By examining people beyond their physical body Bente recognizes the soul's purpose and from this utilizes energy to support energetic corrections in individuals. "We all come with a purpose and that is determined by that divine aspect within, that non-physical aspect," says Bente. "The soul decides what it is here to learn."

According to Bente, as much as people fear their health issues this may often provide an opportunity for a shift in growth, and may be a gift that provides transformation to self-healing.

"I encourage people to step outside of the ego, meditate, reflect, spend time in nature and begin to tune in to what their heart is telling them," says Bente. "The ego will say one thing but the body and heart are vastly different."

Bente believes a shift in consciousness is occurring, making a positive and affirmative change. People are seeking answers, wanting to know how they can make a difference in the world. "I wholeheartedly encourage all individuals to find what makes their heart sing," says Bente, "to live your life with love and be grateful for every minute you have on earth."

