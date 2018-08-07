Purple Heart Homes Launches Third Annual Operation Veteran Home Renovation Campaign

Hattiesburg city officials, The First, A National Banking Association, the National League of Cities, the Greater Hattiesburg Builders Association, the local Team Depot prepare for veteran sites visits The Alamo Chapter of Credit Unions in San Antonio raises funds to for veteran home repairs Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Çornett presents Tinker Federal Credit Union with a proclamation for helping older veterans with home repairs

The organization is partnering with major institutions and elected city officials to provide home repairs to veterans

STATESVILLE, NC, US, August 7, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Purple Heart Homes officially kicked off the third annual Operation Veteran Home Renovation campaign in partnership with the National League of Cities , a number of mayors and city officials, city financial institutions, Area Agencies on Aging, local contractors and The Home Depot Foundation . August 7 is significant for this kickoff because it's Purple Heart Day.With support from NLC, mayors and city officials are participating in the annual campaign by helping identify older veterans who need home repairs and collaborating with partners throughout the process to ensure veterans in need receive the proper assistance. To start, Area Agencies on Aging help the veterans fill out the Purple Heart Homes application. Next, financial partners in each city raise or budget needed funds up to $5,000. Local Home Builders Associations member contractors then conduct site visits to do a scope of work.Purple Heart Homes, with support from The Home Depot Foundation, steps in to provide gift cards to purchase needed materials to build ramps, install grab bars, widen doorways, lower countertops and cabinets, put on a fresh coat of paint inside or out, and clean up yards."As many homeowners know, it is costly to maintain a home. Consider how hard it is for a 68-year-old Vietnam veteran living on a fixed income that had been exposed to Agent Orange and suffers from Parkinson's to get simple ramp installed or a doorway widened. Without money or support, it can be nearly impossible. We are grateful for our collaboration and for our financial partners that are helping make needed home repairs in communities throughout the US," said John Gallina, Executive Director and Co-founder of Purple Heart Homes.There are 9.3 million veterans in the U.S. that are 65 and older. The Foundation has encouraged its partners to collaborate on improving efficiencies in order to ensure more veterans and their caregivers can age safely in place.Participating cities include:" Hattiesburg, Miss., with support from The First, A National Banking Association" Winston Salem, N.C., with support from Allegacy Federal Credit Union" Colorado Springs, Colo., with ENT Credit Union Foundation" Jackson, MS with Renasant Bank" Tucson, Ariz., with a Bank of America grant and the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association" San Antonio, Texas, with support from the Alamo Chapter of Credit Unions" Pensacola, Fla., with support from Pen Air Federal Credit Union" Oklahoma City, Okla., with support from Tinker Federal Credit Union" Indianapolis, Ind., financial partner to be announced"City leaders see every day what national data indicates - that veterans are older and more likely to have some form of a disability than non-veterans," said Clarence Anthony, CEO and Executive Director of the National League of Cities. "Local officials know that building collaborations is a vital step towards more efficiently and effectively meeting the needs of all residents. NLC is proud to support these efforts thanks to our ongoing partnership with The Home Depot Foundation and Purple Heart Homes."Separate from the collaboration, credit unions in six cities are participating in Operation Veteran Home Renovation. These include:" Fayetteville, N.C., with support from Fort Bragg Federal Credit Union" Lawrenceville, Ga., with support from Peach State Federal Credit Union" Seal Beach, Calif., with support from Sea Air Federal Credit Union" Bedford, Mass., with support from Hanscom Federal Credit Union" Edwardsville, Ill., with support from Scott Credit Union" Fort Lee, Va. are with support from Fort Lee Federal Credit UnionHome repair projects for approved veterans will begin after today and be completed by Veteran's Day, 2018. Several projects for approved veterans will begin on the National Day of Service, September 11.To learn how your city or financial institution can become a part of Purple Heart Homes' Operation Veteran Home Renovation for 2019, contact Vicki Thomas - vthomas@phhusa.org or call 203-984-2138.###ABOUT THE NATIONAL LEAGUE OF CITIESThe National League of Cities (NLC) is dedicated to helping city leaders build better communities. NLC is a resource and advocate for 19,000 cities, towns, and villages, representing more than 218 million Americans. www.nlc.org ABOUT PURPLE HEART HOMESPurple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 founded by Dale Beatty and John Gallina, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who remain on a mission to provide housing solutions to Service Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veterans should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community. Is committed to ensuring quality of life solutions for disabled American Veterans of all eras. www.phhusa.org

Purple Heart Homes enables double amputee Vietnam Veteran Dave Morrell to live safely and with dignity in his home