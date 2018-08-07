"Free Spirit: Yoga. Fitness. Play." To Open in the Old Mill District
Unique new fitness facility for adults and kids to join Bend Oregon shopping, dining and entertainment district
"We wanted to establish our business in a place of natural beauty and in a thriving community where all the residents of Bend and visitors could enjoy our unique and fun facility," said Augustine. "The Old Mill District was the perfect fit, right in the heart of town."
Free Spirit is a fun and unique fitness facility for all ages. In addition to its regular classes and offerings, the studio will also host kids' ninja camps, child care, birthday parties and more, as well as a healthy café on site.
Rachel Augustine is a highly experienced yoga teacher (E-RYT 500), who has been teaching since 2012. She is also an artist with her Bachelor of Arts from UC Berkeley and her Master of Fine Arts in Costume Design from UCSD. Seth Augustine is a world traveler, fitness and outdoor enthusiast, and an artist with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Cornell University and a Master of Fine Arts in Visual Studies from UCSD. He has worked as an international artist empowering communities through socially engaged projects and workshops. Rachel and Seth live in Bend with their two young children, who inspire them daily with their zest for life and their free spirited nature.
Augustine continued, “Free Spirit is fun fitness for everyone. Finally, there will be a place in Bend where adults can get their yoga and fitness fix while their kids stay healthy and active.”
Free Spirit: Yoga. Fitness. Play. will be located at 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150 in the Old Mill District. They can be reached at info@freespiritbend.com
