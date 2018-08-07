CEO Panel announced for Information Management Network’s Single Family Rental Industry Forum
Information Management Network (IMN), the leading conference producer in real estate finance has a long standing relationship with the National Rental Home Council (NRHC), a non-partisan organization dedicated to advocating for the single-family rental industry, and they are pleased to once again collaborate on the upcoming Single Family Rental Forum this December 3-5 in Arizona.
The NRHC CEO panel includes:
Dave Singelyn, Chief Executive Officer, American Homes 4 Rent
Martin Esteverena, Chief Executive Officer, FirstKey Homes
Fred Tuomi, Chief Executive Officer, Invitation Homes
Dana Hamilton, Head of Real Estate, Progress Residential
“IMN is excited to host this panel, comprised as it is of some of the most recognizable Chief Executive Officers in the SFR space. We thank NRHC for their partnership and leadership in developing the session and we can’t wait to host the industry in Arizona this December. The CEO panel will certainly be one of the summit’s highlights,” commented Andy Melvin, Managing Director at IMN.
"We are excited about our partnership with IMN and look forward to a robust discussion with NRHC's leaders about recent trends in the industry and the outlook for SFR in the years to come," said Diane Tomb, Executive Director, NRHC. "IMN brings together many insightful speakers and panelists, making it one of the best places to learn about the latest and greatest in our industry."
IMN’s series of SFR conferences have been considered the de facto gatherings for the industry since their inception seven years ago, featuring a “Who’s Who” of SFR buyers (ranging from large institutional groups to “fix & flippers”), lenders, and service providers/vendors.
Expecting well over 1,000 attendees, the Arizona forum boasts unparalleled networking and new business opportunities, as well as key industry insights and education from the expert speaker faculty. The forum provides an ideal environment to learn from and establish connections with the people who are setting the pace in SFR.
For more information or to register for IMN’s industry forum, please visit: http://www.imn.org/SFRWest
For more information on the NRHC, please visit: http://www.rentalhomecouncil.org/
