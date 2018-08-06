Dr. Cynthia Higgins of Serenity to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are all on a journey of self-discovery, a journey of give our lives and experiences meaning. One of the greatest obstacles is our misconception about who we are, conclusions we've reached about ourselves that aren't necessarily true. Many of us grow up with these limiting beliefs, and these beliefs cause us distress when we try to reach a goal.

Dr. Cynthia Higgins is the founder of Serenity where she specializes in energy psychology to help her clients release the self-limiting beliefs that have been holding them back from achieving the life they hope to lead.

“I’m a traditional psychiatrist who happens to have a love for all things alternative,” says Dr. Higgins. “My own life experience has prepared me to be receptive to both of these seemingly disparate beliefs and combine them in a way that makes sense. My work with people involves my knowledge of allopathic medicine, but I also use my own intuition.”

Initially a molecular biologist, Dr. Higgins discovered that the further she explored her interests, the more she found that there is really less of a separation between science and spirituality than people think.

“It got to a point in my life where I had to embrace both,” says Dr. Higgins. “So it's been a path of truly recognizing the completeness of who I am as a physician, as an energy healer, and as a scientist.”

Dr. Higgins says her patient population is comprised of people who are looking for something more complete than what they have found in some of the traditional approaches.

“People want to embrace a complementary and alternative approach because they recognize that perhaps the way they've gone about addressing an issue has left them dissatisfied in some way,” says Dr. Higgins. “One of the reasons why I love the field of energy psychology so much is that it incorporates all of who we are. It looks at people not just from a biochemical approach to why things are working for us or why they aren't. Energy medicine looks at us in terms of our external environment as well as our internal environment.”

Energy psychology is capable of accessing the unconscious mind to identify all of the unconscious contributions to our pathology, to our limitations. It allows us to see that the greater part of who we are that is typically hidden.

“When you look at an iceberg, it's what’s beneath the surface that is more significant, and it’s true for us as well,” says Dr. Higgins. “When I am engaged in doing some of my energy work, typically I have people who are very surprised about my findings, what they learn about themselves.”

“When I help people connect to a greater part of themselves, a part they've been searching for that they felt had been missing, there's a clarity and a peace that comes with it, because they are able to view the challenges in their lives as no longer being insurmountable, but as events that cause them to stop and reevaluate their choices, including how they're thinking about themselves. It's an extremely liberating feeling.”

