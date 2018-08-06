The Medical Waste Management market is estimated to reach $ 16.39 Billion by 2023
In 2017, North America accounted for 35.9% share in the global medical waste management market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Global Medical Waste Management Market: (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the growth of hospital sector.
North America to have a major share in the Medical Waste Management Substrates Market
In 2017, North America accounted for 35.9% share in the global medical waste management market. Hospitals occupy major market share due to the amount of waste it generates per day. Though there are not many hospitals in the U.S. as compared to other countries, the amount that the U.S. hospital produces waste per bed and per day is very high. This is mainly responsible for the highest share in the overall market.
The North American countries have very strict regulations of handling medical waste and cost of handling the medical waste is also high in these countries. On average, hospitals generate more than 5 million tons of waste each year. This is mainly responsible for numerous companies coming into the market and driving the growth. Medical waste treatment and waste disposal are part of a multibillion dollar industry; however, most hospitals are unaware of the large amounts of waste they generate, or how much they spend annually on disposal or the environmental impacts that are created with the disposal.
Selected / Sample Analysis done in the full Report:
The disposal requirement in management is to safeguard the safety of workstation and maintain healthy life style. It will efficiently decrease legal liability by ensuring the safety of workplace, reducing the health risk to community, patient's health, and personnel. Municipal landfill and sanitary sewer systems are used for final disposal of solid waste as they are adhered to the regulations for collecting, storing, transporting, and treating their waste. The local municipal landfill is generally used as the final place of treated purified biomedical waste. For liquids for example blood, secretions, excretions, and suctioned fluids, nearly every local and state government have their own guidelines and regulations to provide the best dispose. There are two optional ways to treat medical waste fluids, i.e. by collecting fluids in a leak proof container, and solidified for autoclave treatment, autoclave fluids then can be disposed into the sanitary sewer system. Medical waste management market is projected to grow at a rate of 5.4% in the forecast period.
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors
In 2018, global medical waste management demand is expected to grow by 5.8%, due to flattering global economic development and the rise in healthcare facilities and aging population.
Globally, the healthcare facilities are increasing at a steady rate by the rise in number of hospitals, outpatient offices, testing laboratories, veterinary centers, dental clinics and pharmaceuticals by generating high amount of medical wastes every year which has triggered the market growth.
To ensure safety related to health from hazardous wastes, governments of various countries are regulating proper handling and disposal methods. These regulatory authorities are imposing tax on healthcare facilities on violation of the regulations pertaining to medical waste. These regulations drive healthcare facilities to manage their medical wastes effectively.
Key players of the Medical Waste Management market
Veolia is world’s leading players in medical waste management market, accounted for 29% of the global market share of medical waste management market. On April 2017, Veolia, through its subsidiary Veolia ES UK Ltd - leader in resource management in the UK, won a major contract in London for recycling and waste management services in the four southern districts of the city. Also had an acquisition on February 2014, issued a press release regarding the acquisition of its subsidiary, Sarp Industries, of an incinerator for special waste in Constanti, Spain.
Medical Waste Management Substrates market report is segmented as below
1. Medical Waste Management Market - By Waste Type
1.1. Sharps
1.1.1. Needles
1.1.2. Infusions Sets
1.1.3. Scalpels
1.1.4. Knives
1.1.5. Blades
1.2. Chemical Waste
1.2.1. Lab Reagents
1.2.2. Disinfectants
1.2.3. Solvents
1.3. Pathological Waste
1.3.1. Body Parts
1.3.2. Blood and Other Fluids
1.4. Pressurized Containers
1.4.1. Gas Cylinders
1.4.2. Cartridges & Aerosol Cans
1.5. Infectious Waste
1.5.1. Lab Cultures
1.5.2. Waste from Isolation Wards
1.5.3. Tissues
1.5.4. Others
1.6. Pharmaceutical Waste
1.7. Gene Toxic Waste
1.7.1. Cytotoxic Drugs
1.7.2. Gene Toxic Chemical
1.8. Waste with High Heavy-Metal Content
1.8.1. Heavy Metal Content Batteries
1.8.2. Broken Thermometers
1.8.3. Blood Pressure Gauges
1.9. Others
1.10. Medical Waste Management Market - By Treatment Technology
1.11. Non-Incineration System
1.11.1. Autoclaving
1.11.2. Thermal
1.11.3. Irradiative
1.11.4. Biological
1.11.5. Chemical
1.12. Incineration
1.12.1. Controlled Air
1.12.2. Rotary Kiln
1.12.3. Multiple Hearth type
2. Medical Waste Management Market - By Service
2.1. Disposal
2.2. Recycling and Other Processing
2.3. Collection, Transportation & Storage
3. Medical Waste Management Market - By Treatment Site
3.1. Offsite
3.2. Onsite
4. Medical Waste Management Market - By Nature of Waste
4.1. Non-Hazardous
4.2. Hazardous
5. Medical Waste Management Market - By Waste Generator
5.1. Hospitals
5.2. Retail Pharmacy
5.3. Laboratories
5.4. Blood Banks
5.5. Research Institutions
5.6. Others
6. Medical Waste Management Market by Geography (covers 10+ countries)
7. Medical Waste Management Market Entropy
8. Companies Citied / Interviewed
1. Advanced Disposal Services Inc.
2. AZURE HYGIENE
3. BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC.
4. Biopro,Llc
5. Bondtech Corporation
6. BWS Incorporated
7. Clean Harbors, Inc.
8. CLINICAL WASTE SOLUTIONS
9. CONVERGE MEDICAL SOLUTIONS
10. Daniels Health
11. Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.
12. ENVIROSERV WASTE MANAGEMENT
13. GAMMA WASTE SYSTEMS
14. Grp& Associates
15. HAWAII BIO-WASTE SYSTEMS INC. (HBW)
16. HEALTHCARE ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES GROUP
17. MEDASEND BIOMEDICAL INC.
18. MEDCLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC.
19. MILLER GROUP
20. Remondis Medison (A Subsidiary of Remondis Ag & Co.Kg)
21. Republic Services, Inc.
22. Sharps Compliance, Inc.
23. Stericycle, Inc.
24. Suez Environnement S.A.
25. Trinova Medical Waste Solutions, Llc
26. United Medical Waste Management
27. US Ecology, Inc.
28. Veolia Environnement S.A.
29. Waste Management, Inc.
30. Xmed Disposal Inc.
What can you expect from the report?
The Medical Waste Management Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:
1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)
2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis
3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis
4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis
5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis
6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis
7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis
8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis
9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis
10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q. Does IndustryARC publish country or application based reports in Medical Waste Management Segment?
Response: Yes, we do have separate reports as mentioned below:
1. Americas Medical Waste Management Market (2018-2023)
2. Asia Pacific Medical Waste Management Market (2018-2023)
3. Europe Medical Waste Management Market (2018-2023)
4. Healthcare Medical Waste Management Market (2018-2023)
5. Automobiles Medical Waste Management Market (2018-2023)
Q. Does IndustryARC provide customized reports and charge additionally for limited customization?
Response: Yes, we can customize the report by extracting data from our database of reports and annual subscription databases. We can provide the following free customization:
1. Increase the level of data in application or end user industry.
2. Increase the number of countries in geography chapter.
3. Find out market shares for other smaller companies or companies which are of interest to you.
4. Company profiles can be requested based on your interest.
5. Patent analysis, pricing, product analysis, product benchmarking, value and supply chain analysis can be requested for a country or end use segment.
Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
