The Hemostats Market is estimated to reach $3.5 billion by 2023
The Americas dominates the Hemostats Market with a market share of 60%.HYDERABAD, TELANAGANA, INDIA, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Hemostats Market: (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the growth of the cardiac Surgery, spinal procedures, vascular procedures, and others. The hemostats market is driven by the increase in the number of minimal invasive producers.
The Americas to have a major share in the Hemostats Market
The Americas dominates the Hemostats Market with a market share of 60%. Factors such as increase in number of surgical procedures, raising incidence of various diseases such as cardiac and spine issues, higher economic capability of patient, presence of large patient pool, and the domicile of key market players such as Johnson and Johnson and C.R. Brad, Inc. will ensure the dominance of North America. The aforementioned factor may drive the growth of the hemostats market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.
Selected / Sample Analysis done in the full Report:
Passive segment holds major share in the hemostats market by type. Sealants segment by type is expected to have a healthy growth rate from 2018-2023, due to the increasing demand of new tissue sealants. Hemostats companies in Europe are developing new partnerships and investments. These factors will definitely boost the hemostats market. Recently, Baxter International Inc. has undergone the maximum number of developments for the European hemostats market.
Cardiac Surgery segment by treatment will witness a positive growth by 2023. The overall hemostats market is estimated to reach $3.5 billion by 2023, and passive segment by type will experience a greater demand as they are easy to prepare and low in cost.
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors
The increase in number of surgical procedures will drive the market of hemostats products. They are required in different kinds of surgeries like spine, cardiac, vascular, and others.
Surge in hospital activities with several government initiatives is additional factor driving the growth of the hemostats market. With demand for better surgical procedures, the usage of topical hemostats might help to improve results.
The market is also determined by factors, for example, rapid innovation in products and technical advancements in the industry and the introduction of improved and highly advanced hemostats.
Key players of the Hemostats market
Johnson and Johnson is the main company for the manufacturing of Hemostats. The company has its headquarters in New Jersey, U.S. and operates in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. C. R. Bard, Inc. which has its headquarters in New Jersey, U.S. It operates in more than 90 countries in the world.
Hemostats market report is segmented as below
Hemostats market is segmented into by types, by treatment, by end user, and by geography.
A. Hemostats Market - By Type
1.1. Active
1.1.1. Thrombin Based Hemostat
1.1.1.1. Bovine Thrombin
1.1.1.2. Pooled Human Plasma Thrombin
1.1.1.3. Recombinant Thrombin
1.2. Passive
1.2.1. Collagen Based Hemostats
1.2.1.1. Microfibrillar Collagen Hemostat
1.2.1.2. Absorbable Collagen Hemostat Sponge
1.2.2. Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose
1.2.3. Gelatins
1.2.4. Polysacchride Hemospheres
1.3. Flowable
1.3.1. Bovine Gelatin & Pooled Human Thrombin
1.3.2. Bovine Gelatin + Other Thrombin Products
1.4. Sealants
1.4.1. Fibrin Sealants
1.4.2. Synthetic Sealants
1.4.3. Others
1.5. Adhesive
1.5.1. Polyethylene Glycol Hydrogels (PEG)
1.5.2. PEG + Trilysine Amine
1.5.3. PEG + Human Serum Albumin
1.5.4. Liquid Monomers
B. Hemostats market - By Treatment
1.1. Cardiac Surgery
1.2. Vascular Procedures
1.3. Soft Tissue Reconstruction
1.4. Spinal Procedures
1.5. Hepatic Resection
1.6. Others
C. Hemostats market - By End User
1.1. Hospitals
1.2. Surgery Centers
1.3. Nursing Homes
1.4. Others
D. Hemostats Market by Geography (covers 10+ countries)
E. Hemostats Market Entropy
F. Companies Citied / Interviewed
1. Johnson and Johnson Services INC.
2. C. R. Bard, Inc.
3. Baxter International Inc.
4. B. Braun Melsungen AG
5. Pfizer Inc.
6. Vascular Solutions, Inc.
7. Gelita Medical
8. EQUIMEDICAL B.V.
9. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
10. Z-Medica, LLC
11. Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc.
12. CryoLife
13. Mallinckrodt plc
14. RESORBA Medical GmbH
15. Cohera Medical, Inc.
16. Stryker Corporation
17. CSL Behring
18. Arch Therapeutics Inc.
19. 3-D Matrix, Ltd.,
20. Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
21. Hemostasis, LLC
22. Hemotec Medical GmbH
What can you expect from the report?
The Hemostats Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:
1. Market Size by Type Treatment End User & Geography 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue)
2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis
3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis
4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis
5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis
6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis
7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis
8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis
9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis
10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue Analysis
