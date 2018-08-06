The Biocontrol Agents market is estimated to hit $3.71billion by 2023
In 2017, North America dominates the Biocontrol Agents Market with a share of 38%. Microbials is 79%, while macrobials is 21% in the North America regions.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Biocontrol Agents Market: (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the increasing use of biocontrol agents (BCA) in horticulture. The market value for microbials is improved and this creates more demand for the biocontrol agents. The biocontrol agents are driven by the On-Field application.
North America to have a major share in the Biocontrol Agents Market
In 2017, North America dominates the Biocontrol Agents Market with a share of 38%. Microbials is 79%, while macrobials is 21% in the North America regions. These countries are the largest producers of biocontrol agents. During 2018-2023, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.86%, with a high demand and requirement for biocontrol agents in countries like the U.S., Canada and Mexico. North American players holds major share of the market owing to the larger production of biocontrol agents in these countries. This factor drives the growth of the biocontrol agents during the forecast period.
Selected / Sample Analysis done in the full Report:
In 2017, On-Field application holds 58% share in the Biocontrol agents Market. Microbials is estimated to have a healthy growth rate from 2018-2023, owing to the increasing demand from the horticulture environment in the U.S., and Canada. Several Biocontrol agents companies in the U.S. are developing new partnerships and investments to harness the latest scientific advances in agricultural biologicals for crop protection and growth. These strategic partnerships and investments will definitely boost the microbial and biocontrol agents market. An advance in the biocontrol agent products increases the demand for biocontrol agents which accelerates the research and development activities.
On-Field application will witness a positive growth by 2023. The overall biocontrol agents market is estimated to reach $3.71 billion by 2023, and bacteria segment will experience a greater demand as they offer good crop yields.
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors
The agriculture industry drives the market of biocontrol agents. There are used in different crop types such as vegetables & fruits, cereals & grains, pulses & oils and others.
The agriculture industry employs biocontrol agents for many applications such as On-Field (Spray), Seed Treatment, and Post-Harvest. Biocontrol Agents are used in horticulture environment and also for out-field crops.
Biocontrol agents’ expansion depends on the growth of microbials such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and entomopathogenic nematodes. Thus microbial products are preferred in the market today.
Key players of the Biocontrol Agents market
Bayer CropScience AG is the main company for the production of biocontrol agents in bulk. These biocontrol agents are used in the crop fields. The company has its headquarters in Germany and operates in 79 countries. Syngenta AG which has its headquarters in Switzerland it uses natural biocontrol agent that contains beneficial fungi for corn and peanut crops to reduce alfatoxin contamination levels in crops. It operates in nearly 90 countries in the world. Novozymes A/S (Denmark), BASF SE (Germany) and others are the key players for biocontrol agents market.
Biocontrol Agents market report is segmented as below
Biocontrol agents such as microbials and macrobials are used in On-Field applications. The agriculture industry is the main user of biocontrol agents.
A. Biocontrol Agents by Active Substance
1. Microbials
a. Bacteria
b. Viruses
c. Fungi
d. Entomopathogenic Nematodes
e. Others(Protozoa)
2. Macrobials
a. Predators
b. Parasitoids
c. Weed Killers (Pathogens, Pollinators and Others)
B. Biocontrol Agents by Application
1. On-Field(Spray)
2. Seed Treatment
3. Post-Harvest
C. Biocontrol Agents by Environment
1. Horticulture (Fruits, vegetables, flowers, and many other cultivar)
2. Out Field Crops
D. Biocontrol Agents by Target Post Product
1. Arthropods
2. Weeds
3. Micro-Organisms
E. Biocontrol Agents by Crop Type
1. Vegetables & Fruits
2. Cereals & Grains
3. Pulses & Oils
4. Others
F. Biocontrol Agents by Geography (covers 10+ countries)
G. Biocontrol Agents Market Entropy
What can you expect from the report?
The Biocontrol Agents Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:
1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)
2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis
3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis
4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis
5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis
6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis
7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis
8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis
9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis
10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q. Does IndustryARC publish country or application based reports in Biocontrol Agents segment?
Response: Yes, we do have separate reports as mentioned below:
1. North America Biocontrol Agents Market (2018-2023)
2. Asia Pacific Biocontrol Agents Market (2018-2023)
3. Europe Biocontrol Agents Market (2018-2023)
Q. Does IndustryARC provide customized reports and charge additionally for limited customization?
Response: Yes, we can customize the report by extracting data from our database of reports and annual subscription databases. We can provide the following free customization:
1. Increase the level of data in application or end user industry.
2. Increase the number of countries in geography chapter.
3. Find out market shares for other smaller companies or companies which are of interest to you.
4. Company profiles can be requested based on your interest.
5. Patent analysis, pricing, product analysis, product benchmarking, value and supply chain analysis can be requested for a country or end use segment.
Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
About IndustryARC:
IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.
IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications in a Market. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business.
We look forward to support the client to be able to better address their customer needs, stay ahead in the market, become the top competitor and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.
