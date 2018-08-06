Marjorie Anne Flory to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SHELBURNE, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions of people all over the world pursue a writing career dreaming of someday becoming a famous writer. One of the most coveted writing jobs is writing for a highly regarded literary. But it can be a daunting task to achieve success in such a highly competitive field. For one exceptionally talented woman her dreams presented her a wonderful career that is a testament to hard work, perseverance, and tireless dedication.

Marjorie Anne Flory is an esteemed Writer and Editor for over 35 plus years for Reader's Digest, Copy Editor of “Made in Italy,” and Co-Author of "Reel Life/Real Life" and Editor of "More Cooking with Pecans"

“I attribute my successful writing career to my father a highly regarded journalist,” says Marjorie. “He had the distinct honor of meeting Mahatma Gandhi who he describes as ‘ the closest he’s ever come to meeting a saint.’ My father recounted many humorous and uplifting stories during his career and I was unquestionably animated about following in his footsteps.”

Marjorie wrote numerous articles for non- fiction books and Reel Life/ Real Life was a marvelous video guide about television programs that deal with issues such as coming of age, marriage, and family life something near and dear to her heart.

“Having a writing career provides you with an opportunity to learn a tremendous amount of countless subjects which is extremely profound and enlightening,” says Marjorie. “I have also met the most fascinating and remarkable people that have made a huge impact on my life.”

During Marjorie’s illustrious career she held many pivotal roles including a researcher and library assistant for the French Embassy Cultural Services in NY. During her 30 plus years with Reader’s Digest her notable titles were as Researcher, Associate Editor and Senior Editor. Marjorie received her Bachelor’s Degree from Smith College in Northampton MA in 1951 and did postgraduate work from Columbia University from 1952-1953.

“Although my career was extremely rewarding I’m profoundly happier now than I have ever been,” says Marjorie. “I’m extremely fortunate to remain in good health and my life is joyful and relatively carefree. I owe that to having an upbeat positive attitude and great friends.”

Author: Beatrice Maria Centeno