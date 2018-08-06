RakhiBazaar.com is Winning Hearts Yet Again with Rakhi Gifts Delivery with Free Shipping
With its revolutionary approach of Rakhi gifts delivery with free shipping, Rakhibazaar.com is enabling people to buy online Rakhi in a pocket-friendly way.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In India, Raksha Bandhan holds the sentiments of thousands of people, and therefore a business dealing in designing gifts for the occasion must understand that fact. Rakhibazaar.com has absolute cognizance of the fact, and with its expansive approach, it has made Rakhi gifts delivery with free shipping an important part of its delivery mechanism around the world.
In the contemporary world, it has become need of the hour to travel around the world for accomplishing work and career related obligations. And, in that rat race, the world is slowly drifting away from its long-lived traditions and festivals. And, that’s precisely something that gave birth to this portal. It enables ardent sisters to send Rakhi online to different parts of the world for their brothers as a token of their love & affection, in an affordable and efficient manner.
While interacting with us, the CEO of the company, Mr. Deelip Kumar talked about the portal and said, “We do not decouple the emotional factors associated with Raksha Bandhan from that of the business factors. The entire team at Rakhi Bazaar has been instructed to proffer their service to strengthening the bond between brothers and sisters. Two important things that the team had consciously tweaked for good, as a part of its preparation for Raksha Bandhan 2018 are – firstly the affordability of delivery and the second is the quality of Rakhi gifts for brothers or sister”. In continuation with the talk, he further added, “the portal is putting its heart into giving furtherance to upholding the traditional way of celebrating Raksha Bandhan.”
Not only people can save a considerable part of their money with the portal’s facility of free shipping, but they will also get the freedom of making selection of their gifts from a plethora of options. Under a variety of categories including Rakhi with sweets, Rakhi with chocolates, Rakhi with dry fruits, hampers and combos, one gets an opportunity to explore a variety of gifts. Every angle of the scenario has been equally examined before deploying for it into the market.
About Rakhibazaar.com
The CEO of the company, Mr. Deelip Kumar along with his small, but intelligent team started the company, after sensing lack of genuine online Rakhi stores providing affordable and qualitative Rakhi gifts to its customers. The idea budded from a very trivial level, looking at the difficulty faced by people around, not being able to send Rakhi gifts for their brothers/sisters. It was in the year 2014 that Rakhibazaar.com started its operation with a determination to keeping the sanctity of Raksha Bandhan alive. Since its inception around 4 years ago, every year, the company is working towards bettering its one or the other facet. The portal has come with a bang on Raksha Bandhan 2018 with a mechanism of Rakhi gifts delivery with free shipping. This will definitely add wings to ‘brother-sister love’ to fly across the borders without spending too much money on the same. Those inquisitive to find more information on same can visit - https://www.rakhibazaar.com/.
Mritunjay Kumar
Primo Gifts Pvt. Ltd.
+91 847 000 1155
email us here