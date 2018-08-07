GuardianCoin Inc. announces the appointment of David Moss as Senior Advisor.
THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
David Moss, CEO of StrongBlock.io and until recently Senior Vice President of Technical Operations at Block.one, brings his considerable experience in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and analytics to GCI.
Among many accomplishments at Block.one, David played a vital role in launching the EOS blockchain by leading the development of the first EOS software and Testnet release in December 2017, and in heading EOS Developer Relations. Before joining Block.one, David founded and led a technology and management consultancy for Fortune 100 companies, founded and led a predictive crowd analytics platform, and was the founding CIO of Edmunds.com.
As previously announced, David worked together with GCI to identify and resolve security vulnerabilities in the EOS TestNet prior to the launch of the EOS MainNet in June 2018.
David Moss commented: “Working with GuardianCoin to ensure the security of the EOS MainNet at launch, I was very impressed by both the quality of the technology and the Team. As GCI prepares the launch of the GuardianCoin Network, I am delighted to support the organization and the technology as a Senior Advisor.”
GCI Director Harvey Boulter said: “We are very pleased to welcome David Moss to the GuardianCoin Team. As we complete the first Enterprise Ready, Privacy Enhanced blockchain, we believe David will provide key expertise in achieving our goals and in the success of the business.”
About Guardian Coin Inc.
GCI is a technology company that provides leading-edge solutions for security and privacy. In 2018, GCI intends to launch the GuardianCoin Network, a fusion of four critical capabilities: a scalable, secure and decentralized 3rd Generation blockchain architecture; military-grade encryption for transactions; cryptographic anonymity for payments and messages; and an environment supporting the creation of dApps with security and privacy at their core. The GuardianCoin Network aims to be the world's first genuinely secure and scalable 3rd Generation Blockchain, ensuring the privacy of transactions, the security of holdings and the anonymity of payments and messages at scale.
GCI is focused on delivering critically needed solutions to the enterprise and government markets, which are massive, under-served, and urgently require an advanced, security-first blockchain solution.
---
This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). This press release does not constitute or form a part of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Company. Any forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realized in future. Underlying the forward-looking statements are a large number of risks and uncertainties.
Paul Parke
GuardianCoin Inc
+44 20 3286 5758
email us here