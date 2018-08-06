Green Flower’s “My Cannabis Career” Goes Live

Green Flower Cannabis Career Summit

Free Streaming Summit Features 13 Professionals as They Share Personal Stories on Finding Their Own Dream Jobs in The Booming Cannabis Industry

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED_STATES, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nation’s #1 Cannabis information and educational platform, Green Flower, has launched its new “My Cannabis Career” Summit for streaming online today. Produced to give eye-opening presentations from a diversity of highly successful cannabis business leaders giving ambitious cannabis enthusiast inspiring insight into the burgeoning cannabis industry. The series commences today and free until the 19th, available in premium commencing the 20th.



Intended to give anyone and everyone, whether new or just transitioning, meaningful insight into the Cannabis industry, presentations are from thirteen industry leaders sharing their own varied experiences, good and bad or funny and sad, of how they pursued their individual cannabis career paths ultimately finding their place in the flourishing market. Featured guest presenters include: Jenna Greenfield, Sagely (Accounting); Bridget Hill-Zayat, Hoban Law (The Lawyer); Dr. June Chin (The Doctor); Jessica Reedy, Mary’s Medicinals (The Scientist); Julie Crockett, MMLG (The Compliance Officer); Rosie Mattio, Rosie Mattio Public Relations (The Publicist); Jeffrey Zucker, Green Lion Partners (The Entrepreneur); Joshua Haupt, Three A Light (The Cultivator); Sean Donahoe, Operative Campaigns (The Lobbyist); Gaia Weise, Harborside (The Budtender); Jeremy Jacobs, Enlighten (The Marketer); Morgan Paxhia, Poseidon (The Investor); and Dee Dussault, Ganja Yoga (The Yoga Teacher.

About Green Flower:

Established in 2014, Ventura-based Green Flower is the world's largest video platform, maintaining 600+ affiliates to date. Dedicated to introducing only trusted cannabis knowledge, the platform boasts over 1,000+ hours of high-quality video content featuring 600+ top cannabis industry experts, doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and thought-leaders. Serving both consumers and professionals, Green Flower is the go-to platform for understanding every aspect of cannabis today. #GreenFlower