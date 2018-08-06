BEWARE AND TAKE NOTICE OF LOSS OF EYEBROWS

Frontal fibrosing alopecia with loss of eyebrows David Salinger lecturing

VITAMIN D SUPPLEMENTS ESSENTIAL

All women should take notice of eyebrow loss and take action quickly so the scalp hair loss can be prevented.” — David Salinger

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All of the women that trichologists are seeing with Frontal Fibrosing Alopecia (FFA) lose their eyebrows and body hair first, and this can start many years before the onset of the destruction of scalp hair follicles. At the World Trichology Conference in Washington D.C., David Salinger, Director of the International Association of Trichologists, said "All women should take notice of eyebrow loss and take action quickly so the scalp hair loss can be prevented". FFA is becoming a major problem, particularly in post-menopausal women. It is known to be an autoimmune problem and women with loss of eyebrows should take supplements of Vitamin D3 to help prevent further progression of the hair loss.