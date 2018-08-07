Recruiting for Good Launches Fun Reward "What Women Want" to Help Fund L.A. Causes
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with donations to nonprofits and beauty pampering services. Women participate to make a difference.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Inspired by a party I hosted in Ireland, at beauty shop,'What Women Want' to celebrate women who kickass, I decided to create a fun reward with the same name."
How to Participate in What Women Want
1. Email Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com an open position at a company.
2. Recruiting for Good finds a professional for the position, and earns a finder's fee.
3. Professional completes probation period; nonprofit gets a $500 donation and woman who makes the referral enjoys monthly beauty pampering services for a period of one year that include our signature reward "Manis and Chocolate Strawberries."
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "We're making a difference fun and rewarding. Simply make a referral and enjoy fun exclusive Beauty pampering services and Chocolate rewards."
About
Recruiting for Good, a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals kicka$$ jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering/IT, and Marketing/Sales professionals. Want to help fund a local cause and enjoy fun rewards? Refer an open job today. visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
3107208324
email us here