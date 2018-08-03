Aditi Sri has been awarded as Top Hollywood Bollywood Pop Singer

Hollywood Bollywood Singer

Aditi Sri Received Commendation has Top Hollywood Bollywood Singer

NEWARK, CA, USA, August 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aditi Sri 17 has received commendation from City of Newark Mayor MR.Alan Nagy as Top Hollywood Bollywood Singer . She has been singing since five-years-old, Aditi Sri was put on this earth to deliver music to the world. Trained in both Indian classical and Western vocals, she comes with versatility jam-packed into her repertoire. A repertoire that includes her two current singles; “On Your Own” and “Shine.”

Both tracks showcase the tenacity this generation has while still being a great set of modern pop songs. Released in October 2017, “On Your Own” is vocally and stylistically comparable to Demi Lovato’s 2013 eponymous release with it’s vibrant yet sound that delivers the message of finding your own way through this world. Listeners get another side of the pop songstress with “Shine.” An uptempo track that gives way to confidence and embracing one’s personal shine.

Aditi Sri has taken the stage and performed over 100 shows since her first at the tender age of 12 at the Preity Zinta Show. Just a year later she was performing alongside the likes of Arvinder Singh, Kailash Kher, Lucky Ali. Balancing her music with her schoolwork, Aditi never let either fall by the wayside. Her dedication to everything in her life has won her praise and accolades from not only fans but critics and those who awarded her the Star Dust Award.

Only 17-years-old with more experience than people twice her age, Aditi Sri is ready to take the world in a grander scheme than she already has. Those interested in featuring either “On Your Own” or “Shine” can reach out via the information provided below.

Aditi Sr has won many awards including from State of California , Consulate General , City of Fremont, City of Milpitas, City of Newark . Most Prestigious Stardust Award and IFAB USA Best Female Singer

Aditi Sri is performing live first Hollywood Bollywood Mega Concert at Chabot College Performing Arts Center on September 29 2018

Aditi Sri receiving Award from Mayor