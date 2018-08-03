Mary Titus to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are millions of people who pursue high income jobs so they can live lavish carefree existence. Some others follow career paths that involve helping others because they have empathetic hearts. But there are those exceptional individuals that are so notably compassionate towards other living beings that they genuinely make a prolific difference in the world that is remarkably commendable.

Mary Titus is a top notch Certified Life Coach and consultant for the home health industry for over 35 plus years and currently the Director of Home Health at St. Joseph Home Health.

“I have studied almost every aspect of alternative healing,” says Mary. “Since I was five years old I intently wanted to put a band aid on everyone’s owies. It was a very idealistic way to start life as a young child but I was determined to practice that in my life.”

Mary attributes her high level of empathy from growing up in a family of a lot of children from different ethnicities. When she went into home health care she became immersed in the AIDS crisis in the 80’s, she became deeply involved working with patients stricken with the disease and started an HIV program for women. She tirelessly advocated for patients attending schools, workplaces, and any organization to educate people about the disease. After becoming compelled and deeply engrossed by alternative healing she assiduously began studying several different areas and became a Reiki Master teacher and a certified Master Hypnotherapist.

“When someone approaches me for coaching and if they truly want to get better they unequivocally and certainly will,” says Mary. “All healing is self- healing and every person helps themselves so I’m simply a facilitator for someone else to improve, deal with life’s challenges, and empower them to follow their dreams.”

During her coaching sessions Mary skillfully determines what her client’s ultimate goals are and what they hope to accomplish and merges their energy with hers.

“When you bring your authentic self into any aspect of what you are doing in life you bring the essence of God or whatever your belief system is into your entire being,” says Mary. “I am an empty shell of someone’s belief and embrace those beliefs. I encourage them to realize what wonderful humans they are and all the talent and gifts they have to enjoy their lives.”

Mary’s benevolent heart also encompasses her love of animals who she affirms have energy just as special as humans do. She has three beloved dogs, is a member of numerous wildlife organizations, and is a dedicated vegan.

“I want to tell everyone wholeheartedly to consistently and self-effacingly be yourself and be yourself perfectly,” says Mary. “Always be mindful to genuinely love who you are and bring that forward in everything you do.”

CUTV news will feature Mary Titus in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Friday August 3rd at 1 p.m. EST and August 10th at 1 p.m. EST with Jim Masters.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

Author: Beatrice Maria Centeno