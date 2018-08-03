Antitrust Attorney K. Todd Wallace Co-Authors Chapter in new Edition of ABA Intellectual Property Deskbook
ABA Deskbook, Ch 13 by Dana M. Douglas and K. Todd Wallace
Office of the law firm Wallace Meyaski (K Todd Wallace)
Intellectual Property and Antitrust Law Chapter was written and updated by attorneys Dana M. Douglas and K. Todd Wallace, to be published late 2018/early 2019.
Wallace Meyaski LLC (N/A:N/A)
The ABA Intellectual Property Deskbook for the Business Lawyer, Fourth Edition is a valuable and practical "go-to" reference guide for general practitioners, business lawyers, and corporate counsel who need to quickly learn and understand the intellectual property (IP) issues and challenges that may arise in various business contexts. Some of the topics to will be featured in the upcoming edition will be start-up companies, security interests, licensing, due diligence, bankruptcy, antitrust law, real property transactions and many more topics.
Most importantly, Wallace and Douglas remind companies and their legal counsel that if intellectual property rights are licensed to others, there are potential antitrust implications that must be considered. This flows from the fact that most antitrust laws prohibit certain “combinations in restraint of trade,” and many license agreements contain provisions that restrain how the licensed IP can be used. Therefore, license agreements may (even unintentionally) be interpreted as unlawful restraints on trade.
About K. Todd Wallace
Mr. Wallace states that “I am honored to have been asked once against by the ABA Business Law Section to contribute with Ms. Douglas to the latest edition of the Intellectual Property Deskbook. I strongly believe that this particular deskbook serves as an important resource to both practitioners and in-house lawyers alike. It is an easy-to-follow resource that outlines effectively the key IP issues to be aware of and consider when drafting business agreements and considering business ventures. Our contribution is Chapter 13 entitled ‘Intellectual Property and Antitrust Law.’” He went on to add that “we look forward to the anticipated publication of the fourth edition of this deskbook by the end of 2018 or within the first quarter of 2019.”
This is not the first time that Mr. Wallace has been asked to write for the ABA. In 2006 and 2014, Mr. Wallace drafted and updated a chapter of the ABA Business Torts and Unfair Trade Competition Handbook, Ch. 9 (3d ed), entitled “Subject Matter Jurisdiction in Antitrust and Business Torts Litigation.” In 2009 and 2013, Mr. Wallace and Ms. Douglas co-authored the updated chapter on Intellectual Property and Antitrust Law for the second and third editions of the ABA Intellectual Property Deskbook for the Business Lawyer: A Transactions-Based Guide to Intellectual Property Law,” Ch. 13 (2d and 3d eds.).
Mr. Wallace frequently gives presentations and seminars on various business litigation matters. Most recently he gave a presentation at the New Orleans Louisiana (NOLA) Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) (July 24, 2018).
Mr. Wallace is a founding member of Wallace Meyaski, LLC in New Orleans, Louisiana. He focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation matters. His practice includes the prosecution and defense of potential antitrust and other trade regulation violations while also serving as antitrust advisory counsel for several clients. Mr. Wallace’s experience includes the seeking and obtaining of regulatory approval of mergers and acquisitions in compliance with the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.
The website of the law firm Wallace Meyaski LLC is http://www.walmey.com/
The current version (3rd Edition) of the ABA Deskbook is available at https://shop.americanbar.org/eBus/Store/ProductDetails.aspx?productId=214020
K. Todd Wallace, Attorney at Law
Wallace Meyaski Law Firm
(504) 644-2011
email us here
FOX BUSINESS NETWORK News Report "DOJ antitrust division looking to appeal AT&T-Time Warner ruling"