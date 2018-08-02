Chaitanya Cherukuri Discusses The Signs That Your Vehicle Needs Brake Repair
Chaitanya Cherukuri, an expert and master mechanic, has seen time and again how people have not listened to the signs that their vehicle is giving them that something is wrong. Specifically, people often do not consider the fact that their brakes need repair. Broken brakes, obviously, can have disastrous consequences but even brakes that are starting to wear down should be addressed before they cause bigger problems. Here, he explains the signs that people should look out for that would tell them that they need to have some repairs done.
Chaitanya Cherukuri Explains Signs of Imminent Brake Problems
Clearly, the most obvious sign to look out for is a warning light. Today's vehicles have onboard computers and a variety of lights and other features on the dashboard. These are highly beneficial, as they instantly tell us that something needs to be looked into. For brakes, the indicator light will generally switch on if the brake fluid level has become too low. However, this doesn't say the cause of the problem, and there are several possibilities.
First of all, Chaitanya Cherukuri says that it is possible that there is a leak in one of the wheel cylinders. Alternatively, the brake pad on one of the calipers could have worn down. Sometimes, the piston, which is fitted to the caliper, could have come out altogether. In this case, too much fluid is used in order to make the piston open, and this means less fluid is available on the master. When that happens, the light switches on. What this demonstrates is that a light only tells you that something is wrong, and in which part of the vehicle, but there are plenty of things the light doesn't say as well.
If the problem is down to the brake fluid level being too low, a perceptive driver could notice that the brake pedal feels somewhat mushy and low as well. Sometimes, the rear or front rotors start to warp. Again, this can be noticed by paying attention to the brake pedal and the steering wheel, either or both of which could start to shimmy.
Chaitanya Cherukuri explains that another important indicator that would suggest the brakes need to be repaired is when the rotor and the indicator tab of the brakes make contact, which leads to a squealing sound. Indicator tabs are placed on the back of the brake pads and they can touch the rotor. While not an exact science, they are actually in place to ensure that people become aware of their brake pads and whether or not they are still functioning properly
Should none of the above signs be apparent, or if a driver notices them but then chooses to ignore them, it is possible that the pistons' O-ring will become exposed. These are found on the brake calipers and when in contact with air, the dry rot starts to occur. This means the full caliper will need to be changed, which requires quite an extensive, and therefore expensive, job. Chaitanya Cherukuri wants to point out that brake maintenance and repair doesn't have to be costly, but it can become very expensive if the brakes aren't serviced regularly and looked after properly. He advises people to see their vehicle as their best friend and actually listen to its needs, in order to avoid costly problems.
Many garages and service stations now offer maintenance inspections of brakes. Often, those inspections are provided for free when a customer uses them for any other reason. According to Cherukuri, it is very important that people take advantage of such services so that they don't end up driving a dangerous vehicle and facing very expensive repairs. It only takes around 20 minutes for the inspection to be completed, which will also reveal a variety of other potential issues to be aware of.
Cherukuri points out that, during a good inspection, the wheels are removed, the brakes are checked, and the belts, hoses, and tires are given a good once over. This is simply about ensuring that a vehicle is fully road worthy.
