The ON! Channel's Wednesday Premieres brake viewership records and They Hope To Do The Same This Thursday.

On! Wins Big This Wednesday, and are looking to repeat success Thursday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ON! Channel established itself as a channel to be reckoned with this Wednesday when it premiered the first 4 new series of the season - MAN-BABIES, LIFE OR DEATH BASICALLY, UNCHARTED TARITORY", and "OFF THE G".

ON! was expecting a large viewership, however they were't expecting the numbers that they received. Wednesday's premiere night not only surpassed expectations, but also broke the channels viewership record by making it the most viewed day in ON! history. ON! hopes to repeat that success with the Thursday Premieres with includes the drama MONOGANY, the "Friends" like dramedy 202, the comedy SITUATIONNALS, and the crime series that is filled with celebrity cameos, CITY OF WAR.

CITY OF WAR quickly became ON!'s most anticipated series, since it was first revealed to be coming to the channel. The one time web series, had garnered the reputation as being the best series on the web. Many compare it to a down south version of POWER (Starz).

Basically, ON! states that if you are looking for an alternative to Netflix, check out The ON! Channel (available o line as well as on ROKU and APPLE TV - starting next week and Amazon FireStick mid August).

For more information visit www.theonchannel.com

www.instagram.com/theonchannel