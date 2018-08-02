FlowerAura - This Raksha Bandhan Brings Down The Horizon for All NRI Sisters

FlowerAura is all set to bring all NRI sisters closer to their brothers living in India. It is gearing up to hand-deliver Rakhi wishes to India.

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, August 2, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crossing the boundaries and traversing the distance, Celebrating the bond of sibling love, FlowerAura completely understands this special bond that cannot be translated into words.With distance becoming a greater magnitude, FlowerAura avails all the sisters from USA, UK, Australia, UAE, Dubai, Europe, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia to pick Rakhi from the infinite variety available at the online store of FlowerAura and send their love to India. Cutting down the miles, FlowerAura assures to send Online Rakhi to India and gives each and every sister the opportunity to be a part of the celebration and make their presence felt.Discouring on Rakhi, 2018, the company’s spokesperson mentions, “ Rakhi for sisters has always been one of the moments that can’t be put into words. And with them being miles away, FlowerAura’s hassle-free and punctual Rakhi Delivery in Bangalore Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and other major cities will make sure to embellish every brother’s wrist along with love sent all the way across the horizon.”On being asked if FlowerAura has something in store for the last-minute realizations, he further exclaims, “FlowerAura same-day delivery feature will make sure to send the handpicked Rakhi to any city of India, a sister is wishing to send. And it will be sent on the mentioned time bracket irrespective of its typography.”Delivering in more than 200+ cities, distance has been an issue for FlowerAura when it comes to delivering emotions. And with the continuous expansion of the franchise stores, FlowerAura is sure to mesmerize its customers in and outside India.About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. owns two e-commerce business ventures namely, FlowerAura- an online flower and gifting portal that provides its services in 200+ cities across India since 2010, and Bakingo- a recently launched bakery venture that deals exclusively with cakes in the city of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Bangalore.Website: https://www.floweraura.com