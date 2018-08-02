Industry news with an exclusive interview by from Aerie Pharmaceuticals
SMi are delighted to have interviewed Mitchell de Long, Vice President, Chemistry, Aerie Pharmaceuticals regarding his thoughts and experiences within the ophthalmology space.
Mitchell A. (Mitch) deLong holds the position of Vice President, Chemistry at Aerie Pharmaceuticals as well as Adjunct Professor of Chemistry at Duke University. Since Mitch helped to found Aerie as a Duke University spinout in 2005, Aerie has filed 5 INDs and 2 NDAs, with its first FDA approval coming in 2017. Mitch is lead inventor on over 50 issued US patents, about half of those at Aerie, and has over 100 publications, posters and presentations. Mitch earned his PhD in Synthetic Organic and Medicinal Chemistry at Stanford University, and has two other marketed drugs to his credit.
Interview Snapshot:
"New techniques, new ideas and newfound funding sources are revolutionizing the field. Ideas that once were dismissed out-of-hand as farfetched, have been given new life. Delivery of drugs to the retina continues to be the biggest challenge in our field, along with compliance issues..."
Aerie Pharmaceuticals May Revolutionize Glaucoma Treatment
The company's establishing itself as a leader in this growing, multibillion-dollar industry
Aerie Pharmaceuticals announced on Monday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review its application for approval of Roclatan, a combination drug consisting of the company's recently approved glaucoma drug, Rhopressa, and the commonly prescribed glaucoma drug latanoprost. If the FDA OKs Roclatan, Aerie Pharmaceuticals' drugs could become standard care in glaucoma patients.*
