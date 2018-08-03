Glosfer Signs MoU with Food Delivery Service ‘Shuttle Delivery’ to Expand the Use of HYCON to Everyday Life
Glosfer Signed MoU with Korean Food Delivery Service Shuttle DeliverySEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, August 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain company Glosfer (CEO Taewon Kim), announced on August 2 that it has signed an MoU with Korean food delivery company Shuttle Delivery (https://www.shuttledelivery.co.kr/en) entailing a deal to use the cryptocurrency Hycon on Shuttle Delivery’s food ordering website.
Under the MoU with Shuttle Delivery, HYCON will be integrated as one of the payment options for Shuttle Delivery’s food delivery service website and application through HyconPay (H-Pay). H-Pay is a payment platform designed by Niall Moore to make payment integration simple for businesses.
Shuttle Delivery provides delivery services from a variety of Seoul’s best restaurants so that customers can enjoy the best food in the comfort of their home, office, or any other location. Orders are available online in Korean or English with varying delivery fees.
Jason French, VP of HYCON said "Shuttle Delivery is one of the reasons I enjoy living in Seoul. The convenience of being able to order from a wide variety of restaurants is something to behold. We really enjoy the service Shuttle offers and we are excited to be adding HYCON as a payment method very soon."
Jason Boutte, CEO of Shuttle Delivery added: "We are big believers in the cryptocurrency space and we are excited to be working on a partnership with HYCON to integrate it as a payment method for our service."
Glosfer created the genesis block of the HYCON cryptocurrency and is steering the project towards the real-world adoption of blockchain technology. Glosfer is a first-generation blockchain company in South Korea that offers blockchain based business solutions.
