Demand for Cogent Analytics Services Prompts Release of Official Corporate Video
New corporate video shows how the company is a disruptor in the small business consulting industry and how they help businesses achieve new levels of success.GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid growth of Cogent Analytics spurred the release of their official CORPORATE VIDEO (click to view). Last year, Cogent Analytics was ranked #233 on the Inc 500 list of fastest growing companies in the country and #5 in North Carolina. The interest and demand for the company’s services has prompted the release of a comprehensive corporate video explaining just how the company is a disruptor in the business management consulting industry and how they have helped small businesses achieve new levels of success.
“This video outlines our absolute commitment to our clients and shows how we deliver powerful solutions to business owners with integrity and transparency. Through our initial discovery process, we identify where we can bring value and transformation to companies. Then, with our consulting services, we work with our clients to implement the solutions to the highest standards. Our ultimate goal is to build sustainable, long-term relationships with our clients to help them succeed throughout the life of their business.” Says Rob Braiman, Principal and Managing Member of Cogent Analytics.
“When we started Cogent, we wanted to consult differently than our competitors. We keep our clients first and adhere to a strict code of ethics. We believe by partnering long term, we can dramatically transform businesses and impact the lives of the owners, employees, families and the communities where they live” adds Braiman.
Cogent Analytics continues to experience wide growth as the results they have achieved for their clients spreads in the market. Cogent’s approach to small businesses is to provide the third leg to the business stool which includes the fundamental needs of a lawyer, an accountant, and a business advisor. As the strategic business advisor, Cogent Analytics empowers clients to strengthen their operations, overcome challenges, and engineer profit to ensure the long-term, continuous health of the organization.
Cogent Analytics is a business management consulting firm based in Greensboro, North Carolina that is ranked consecutively on the Inc 500 list of fastest growing companies in the country and holds a A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. Cogent provides powerful solutions with integrity and transparency to privately-held businesses throughout the United States. Cogent partners with clients to identify areas of financial opportunity, improve organizational efficiencies, increase profit and accelerate leadership goals. Visit www.CogentAnalytics.com or email Marketng@CogentAnalytics.com for more information.
