Antitrust Attorney K. Todd Wallace Starts Legal Blog and Commentary on Complex Antitrust and Trade-Related Legal Matters
Information on antitrust and trade law available on blog of lawyer Kenneth Todd Wallace; shares the experience gained in almost 20 years of antitrust practice
The experienced antitrust law attorney has launched this blog with legal commentary and analysis in this complex area of the law in response to his perceived void of commentary in this area, particularly in the Gulf South.
“With all the recent developments and complex summaries regarding the evolving nature of Antitrust Law, I felt that I could help simplify the real issues at hand for those impacted by this area of the law.” said Kenneth Todd Wallace. As a legal practitioner, I am sharing the experience I have gained in almost 20 years of solving complex Antitrust Law issues,” he added.
The Blog features legal analysis and commentary on precedential court decisions and the impacts of those decisions on businesses in a broad range of industries. It will also include legal commentary and updates on important regulatory developments.
About K. Todd Wallace
Kenneth Todd Wallace is an attorney and founding partner of the law firm Wallace Meyaski, LLC. He has nearly 20 years of experience in the legal and business professions with established excellence in trial advocacy, negotiation, strategic and initiative planning, antitrust and employment law compliance, government relations, mergers and acquisitions, and team building.
