Simply NUC® Drops Details on New 8th Gen Intel® NUC Models with Device as a Service (DaaS) Purchase Options for Business

Bean Canyon Coffee Lake NUC NUC8i7BEK NUC8i7BEH Simply NUC

The five new models (codenamed Bean Canyon) are available immediately for pre-order in the US and Europe.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUSTIN, Texas and Belfast, UK — Simply NUC, Inc., an Intel® Platinum Partner and leading Intel NUC integration company based in Round Rock, Texas and Belfast, UK, today announced it is now taking pre-orders for the latest 8th gen Intel Core processor (Coffee Lake) based Intel NUC systems code named Bean Canyon. The new NUC lineup includes quad-core i5 and i7 and dual-core i3 units, all touting much improved Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 655. Simply NUC also unveiled a new Device as a Service (DaaS) purchasing option, allowing companies to always have the latest and greatest technology, without the usual up front and disposal costs.

“We are extremely excited for this new Intel NUC lineup” said Aaron Rowsell, CEO of Simply NUC, “The Intel NUC just keeps getting better and this new lineup sets a new standard for performance in such a tiny design. With our new Device as a Service purchasing option, we also make it easier than ever for companies to always have the latest technology, without the hassle of large upfront payment and disposal fees”.

Simply NUC will also be offering demo Intel NUC systems for businesses interested in considering Intel NUCs as their standard desktop, conference room PC and/or digital signage players.

Some of the notable new features included in the new Intel NUC lineup include:

- 8th Generation Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 processors

- All processors support Turbo Boost, Hyper-threading, and SmartCache

- Full size HDMI 2.0a (4K @ 60Hz) and DisplayPort 1.2 via USB-C

- Intel® Optane Memory ready

- ThunderboltTM 3 (40Gbps)

- Four USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps) ports, one with 2.1amp charging support.

- Intel® Wireless-AC 9560, IEE 802.11ac 2x2 + Bluetooth v5

- Up to 7.1 multichannel digital audio via HDMI or DisplayPort

- Beam-forming, far-field, dual-mic (Wake Word support on full systems)

A full list of detailed features can be found at www.simplynuc.com/products

Details about the Device as a Service (DaaS) program can be found at https://simplynuc.com/daas

“Our 8th Gen NUCs are the most powerful and advanced NUCs yet. We look forward to the additional applications and solutions these products will enable,” said Joel Christensen, Intel NUC General Manager. “Simply NUC is an innovator in this space and an important part of the Intel NUC ecosystem.”

The new Intel NUCs featuring 8th Gen Intel Core processors are available for pre-order starting July 30th. The i7 models are expected to start shipping mid-September 2018 and the i5 and i3 models in mid to late October.

About Simply NUC, Inc.

Simply NUC®, Inc. is an Intel® Platinum Level Technology Provider specializing in the NUC platform, was formed in 2015 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. With recent expansion into Europe through its wholly owned subsidiary Simply NUC, Limited, Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported NUC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end to end NUC project development, volume production, custom operating system installations and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC please visit www.simplynuc.com (US) and www.simplynuc.co.uk (Europe)

