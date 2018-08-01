INNOVATION IN HEALTHCARE COMMUNICATIONS COMING TO THE MIDWEST
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: AUGUST 1, 2018

Ideacom Mid-America and Austco partner to bring a new vision to healthcare communication.
Saint Paul, MN: Ideacom Mid-America (idea-ma.com) is bringing a global leader in nurse call technology to the Midwest. For more than 60 years, Ideacom Mid-America has understood the importance of continuously evaluating new technology and bringing in innovative solutions that will complement their extensive technology portfolio. For that reason, Ideacom is proud to announce a new partnership with Austco Marketing & Service (USA) Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Azure Healthcare Ltd (ASX:AZV).
Austco provides that new approach to healthcare and critical communications. With exceptional real-time reporting, mobile applications, and clean aesthetics, there is something new in nurse call. James E. Anderson, CEO of Ideacom Mid-America stated, “This is a very exciting time for us. We now have a technology partner that offers an IP based, software driven platform that is user friendly for the healthcare providers.”
Austco, founded in 1986 in Australia has an extensive network of partners and resellers, spanning over 60 countries, and providing support for over 4,500 sites. Austco, with their US headquarters in Irving, Texas, manufactures their American made products for the US market at their facilities in Dallas, Texas.
Clayton Astles, CEO of Austco Communication Systems stated, “We are extremely pleased that Ideacom Mid-America has joined with us in forming a strategic relationship. Under this partnership, Ideacom brings a wealth of expertise in healthcare communications including nurse call, workflow, realtime locating and staff safety solutions. I am looking forward to a successful business relationship and a prosperous future with Ideacom."
Ideacom Mid-America: Creating innovative solutions has been our passion for more than 60 years. Through collaboration with our clients, we partner with technology leaders to provide the outcomes requested by our clients. Ideacom Mid-America is headquartered in Saint Paul, MN with offices located throughout the Midwest.
