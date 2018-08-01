Metabolic Disease Research Is CROs’ Fastest-Growing Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research for treatments for diabetes and glandular disorders is the fastest-growing part of the contract research organizations’ market, Contract Research Organizations Global Market Opportunities and Strategies To 2022, a new report from The Business Research Company, shows. This segment is growing faster than the largest segments by therapeutic area, oncology and cardiovascular diseases. Contract research organizations (CROs) offer solutions for the conduct of clinical trials, including initial drug discovery solutions, toxicology studies, bio-analytical services, central laboratory functions, site monitoring, data management services, vigilance, bio-statistics, study and development program design and consulting, regulatory affairs and a variety of post-marketing surveillance services. The CROs’ clients are the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The rapid growth of the metabolic diseases segment of the contract research outsourcing market is mainly due to demand for CRO services for new drug development through academia-industry collaborations. Oncology was the largest segment of the CRO market in the latest year, accounting for about 25% of the total, due partly to the boost to cancer drug R&D development resulting from a loosening of regulatory requirements for new cancer drugs by the US Federal Drugs Administration. The changes being implemented or considered by the FDA include allowing organ-on-chip trials to be substituted for animal trials in the early stages of the process, allowing the inclusion of non-trial data from patients, and changing the end-point benchmark from proving that the drug extends overall survival to showing that it prolongs the time a patient lives without the disease getting worse.

Download a sample of the report at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=791&type=smp

As a whole, the global market for clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies is forecast to grow at 12% year on year up to 2022. That is an acceleration from its rate of 10% up to 2017.

The Business Research Company’s Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 are a new type of industry report that provide a market overview, analysis and forecasts of market size and industry statistics, market growth rates, market trends, market drivers, market restraints, market revenues, market shares and company profiles of the leading competitors for over 25 industries and over 600 market segments. These draw on 150,000 datasets, which cover 50+ countries. Extensive secondary research is augmented with exclusive insights and quotations from industry leaders obtained through interviews. Market analysis and forecasts are provided by a highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers.

Where To Learn More

Read Contract Research Organizations Global Market Opportunities and Strategies To 2022

from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Contract research organizations industry (production); contract research organizations market (consumption); outsourced R&D market by service type (development phase); outsourced R&D market by therapeutic area.

Contract Research Organizations Covered: IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings, ICON Plc, PAREXEL International Corporation, Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), Inc.

Regions: North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa.

Countries: USA, Japan, Germany, France, Australia, Brazil, Italy, China, Russia, Spain, UK, India.

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Other Data: CRO market size as a percentage of GDP, by country, per capita average CRO expenditure, by country.

Data Segmentations: CRO industry and market country and regional historic and forecast data, competitor sales and market shares; outsourced R&D market by service type (development phase) historic and forecast data by region and country; outsourced R&D market by therapeutic area historic and forecast data by region and country.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes. Sources include primary as well as extensive secondary research.

Download Complete Table of Contents at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=791&type=toc

Interested to know more? Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Contract Research Organizations Global Market Opportunities and Strategies To 2022:

1. Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drugs-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2021)

2. Biologics Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biologics-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2021)

3. Organ-on-Chip Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organ-on-chip-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2021)

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.