Harvey Law Group announces Strategic Partnership with Range Developments in SEA in Six Senses St. Kitts & Nevis

Steeped in legendary seafaring history dating back hundreds of years, the Eastern Caribbean island of St. Kitts & Nevis is the newest exotic destination for Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas.The resort will be set on the site of a former sugar cane plantation with gentle hills rolling down to a long stretch of sandy beach fronting the Caribbean Sea. All of the projected 70 pool villas and The Retreat will enjoy sea views and an unspoiled environment that gives the glorious feeling of being isolated from civilization; a place where guests can reconnect with themselves, their families and loved ones and nature.In true Six Senses style, every aspect of the 70 villas all with private plunge pools are true to the Six Senses commitment to the environment, using sustainable and repurposed materials juxtaposed with contemporary comforts.Overlooking the resort’s nature reserve, Six Senses St. Kitts will feature a menu of Six Senses specialty treatments as well as Caribbean healing traditions and rejuvenation journeys, Six Senses Integrative Wellness, detox, yoga and workshops.To the south of the resort is Sandy Point Town, the second largest town on the island. Sandy point is the entrance way to Brimstone Hill, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and just one of the many fascinating excursions that await history enthusiasts. Located on the western side of the island, the site for Six Senses St. Kitts is approximately a 30-minute drive along the scenic coast road from the capital Basseterre and the International Airport (SKB). The airport is served by direct flights from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with connecting and charter flights from Europe and regional services from several Caribbean nations.Six Senses St. Kitts is a project by Range Developments, which specializes in developing luxury Caribbean resorts, together with design creativity, management and marketing by Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas. The resort is scheduled to be completed over three years.On announcing the project, Six Senses President Bernhard Bohnenberger said, “We are thrilled to add St. Kitts to the Six Senses portfolio of resorts in incredible settings. And working in partnership with Range Developments, who have exceptional expertise and experience in the Caribbean, Six Senses St. Kitts will be a remarkable resort.” Six Senses St. Kitts will be the 16th hotel of the Six Senses Group which is now present in 11 different countries.“We are excited to welcome Six Senses to St. Kitts and delighted to announce it from the capital of the fastest growing economy in Asia, Beijing,” said Mohammed Asaria, founder of Range Developments. “Six Senses was recently voted the world’s best hotel brand by Travel +Leisure magazine and we look forward to working together on this exciting project.”Mr. Bastien Trelcat, Managing Partner of the leading investment immigration firm Harvey Law Group for Southeast Asia added “Harvey Law Group is honored to collaborate one more time with Range Developments and the Government of St. Kitts & Nevis for the Six Senses project as the exclusive service provider for Southeast Asia of 100 shares coming with a financing option. St. Kitts boasts the longest established Citizenship by Investment program in the world presenting opportunities to obtain a well-recognized passport for you and your family.”Investors who invest USD 220,000, with financing available over 2 years, in this project can attain citizenship for their immediate family and a number of eligible dependents. Investors will receive St. Kitts & Nevis passports, within 90 to 120 days of filing an application, and are also free from personal income, capital gains, gift, wealth and inheritance taxes.St. Kitts & Nevis citizens may travel visa-free to over 140 countries, including the United Kingdom, Schengen European countries and most British Commonwealth countries. Dual citizenship is permitted and opens to all nationalities, without any requirement to notify the applicant’s home country.Harvey Law Group (HLG), one of Asia’s leading legal firms focusing on investment immigration and mobility, announced that one of its portfolio companies has acquired nearly 20% of the inventory in the newly launched Six Senses St. Kitts being developed by Range Developments (Range) under the St. Kitts & Nevis Citizenship-by-Investment program. The agreement between Range and Harvey Law Group was signed on May 8, 2018 securing access to units in the development for HLG’s well-established clientele in Asia-Pacific.About Harvey Law GroupHarvey Law Group is a multinational law firm dealing with corporate law and investment immigration with a worldwide reputation for representing high-profile clients and corporations, with over 19 offices worldwide. As one of the well-known HNWI law firms, HLG offers the most comprehensive residency and citizenship programs available to date. Harvey Law Group was awarded the Immigration Law Firm of The Year at the Annual Macallan ALB Hong Kong Law Awards in 2014 and 2017. It is notable that Harvey Law Group has been offering Business Immigration Services since 1992 and therefore making it one of the oldest firm in this highly specialized field.For further inquiries on exclusive financing option or investment immigration program opportunities, please contact HLG Worldwide Managing Partner, Mr. Jean-François Harvey (jfharvey@harveylawcorporation.com) and HLG Managing Partner, Bastien Trelcat (btrelcat@harveylawcorporation.com )Call +6626701848 or visit www.harveylawcorporation.com or FB: https://www.facebook.com/HLGThailand/ Media Contact: